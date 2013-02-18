Talons: Compelling Debut Novel by Brad Massingham Follows Tireless Detective Uncovering 40-Year Government Conspiracy

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Most debut novels are used to test the literary waters. However, in the case of author Brad Massingham, his debut release bucks the trend with a bold and gripping thriller that rivals the narratives of veteran authors.



‘Talons’ takes the idyllic setting of the Florida Everglades and warps it into a haven of mystery, crime and clues.



Synopsis:



After the tragic death of his wife Boston homicide detective Jack Kennedy decided to take a job as police chief of small town in the heart of the Florida Everglades.



All Jack wanted was to finish out his career in peace and quiet and for a while it appeared he was going to get his wish, which was until I mummified body, was discovered in the middle of the Glades.



Teaming up with Special Agent Kathryn Burke the two managed to uncover a 40-year-old conspiracy that reaches to the very heights of the federal government.



As the author explains, Kennedy’s work is far from finished.



“This is just the first in a planned series of books surrounding Detective Jack Kennedy. He’s a very versatile character with a lot of work yet to complete,” says Massingham, a noted playwright.



He continues, “His long and diverse career will throw up a myriad of cases that readers will be able to dive into and live out alongside Kennedy himself.”



Critics praise Massingham for his diligent attention to character development, something he feels is vital to creating a page-gripping narrative.



“The story is hugely important, but so are the characters within in. However intriguing the plot is, if readers can’t vividly imagine protagonists and their acquaintances, the entire story falls to pieces. Therefore, intricate and deep characters are always my main focus,” he adds.



While future books are in the works, fans of Massingham’s work are urged to keep their ears to the ground for any future official announcements.



Likewise, with his first novel in huge demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



‘Talons’, published by Infinity Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/WTuYc9



About Brad Massingham

Brad Massingham started writing at a young age with the hopes to simply entertain his friends. He continued to write through post-secondary school and managed to win awards for short stories. Brad has also written several plays including, The Suicide Kit, which was produced in Vancouver, Canada.He currently works as a paramedic for the City of Toronto. Talons is Brad's debut novel and is the first in the Jack Kennedy thriller series.