Announcements About Chunibyou, Tamako Market, Prisma Illya Season 2

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Whether someone likes magical girls, or girls who think they’re magical, second seasons are on their way to give anime fans more of what they want.



Generally, Magical Girl Is a generic term used most often for the manga and anime, designating all girls with magical powers, and by extension, used for the manga or anime which they are found as heroins.



The most precise definition of the magical girl, is a girl, due to a magical kingdom in one way or another, with more or less notorious magical powers to do good in her life and being optionally supported with a wand and magical companions. The genre has seen a major progress after the appearance of Sailor Moon. Incorporating elements of sentai, this series has spawned a new kind of magical girls who fight evil as a group with their magical powers. Thus, one could describe this new kind as "Magical Sentai".



Actually, even though fans may have been left wanting more alternate universe magical girls after the finale of Fate/Kaleid liner Prisma Illya aired over the weekend, they were not disappointed when, much like Magi, it announced a second season after the credits. Although it is listed as simply being in the works, it is known that it will be an adaptation of the 2009 manga continuation Fate/Kaleid Prisma Illya 2wei!



Following up on the earlier announcement in May, Chuunibyou(Chuninbyou demo koi ga shitai) has added more details on the second season. Continuing the story where it left off. Its premiere will take place during the spring of 2014. As a reminder of what to look forward to, when the possessor of the Wicked Eye returns, below is the preview of the movie, which follows the story from Rikka’s perspective.



Although there might not be magical girls, Tamako Market is just magical enough to merit a second season. KyoAni hasn’t released much information on when people can expect that second season, but hopefully it won’t be too long until fans can enjoy Tamako’s mochi adventures again. Of course, that means they can also expect even more Deka-chan poses.



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