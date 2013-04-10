New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Baseball fans in New York City will finally have a place to go to cheer on their favorite baseball teams. Tammany Hall Tavern announces new drink specials for opening of MLB season. Die-hard sport fans will appreciate the fact that Tammany Hall Tavern has the MLB package and will be showing every single game this season. As one of the best happy hour bars in NYC, sporting events will not be complete without affordable drink specials. Sport fans can join the bar for happy hour, every day of the week. From 4 pm to 7 pm guests will be treated to $1 oysters, $3 domestic draft beers, $4 house wines and a selection of $5 mixed drinks. This MLB baseball season is shaping up quickly at Tammany Hall Tavern.



Friday nights will be the best night of the week for baseball fans to visit Tammany Hall Tavern. The restaurant will be offering late night open bar specials, starting at the low price of $30 for a three hour package. With the three hour open bar package, baseball fans will get to enjoy an unlimited amount of their favorite beers, wines and mixed drinks. This package is ideal for large groups because people can pay a set amount at the beginning of the night and not have to worry about paying per drink. Baseball fans will be free to enjoy the game without the hassle of continuously grabbing their wallet. People who go nuts for baseball will enjoy all of these great specials, packages, and more.



About Tammany Hall Tavern

New York professionals mixed with lively social crowd combines for great times at this Midtown Tavern. With great happy hour specials, this contemporary restaurant offers a distinctive dining and lounging experience suited perfectly for corporate events, large group reservations and after-work cocktails. The menu offers a large variety of small plates, sandwiches, a “build your own” salad option, fresh oyster bar & entrees to savor any taste. Behind the bar is an exceptional wine list, local microbrews and a large selection of hand-crafted specialty cocktails and martinis are available. For the local sports enthusiast, large HDTV’s broadcast every big game of the NFL Season. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & events space available.



For further information on upcoming drink specials and monthly events, please visit http://www.tammanyhalltavern.com.