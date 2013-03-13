Tammany Hall Tavern Announces New Drink Specials for the Spring Season

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Gearing up for warmer weather, Tammany Hall Tavern announces new drink specials for the entire spring season. Serving affordable drink specials in NYC has been a long-standing traditional at Tammany Hall Tavern. And now, with the beginning of spring, the restaurant will be serving them every day of the week. Beginning in March, guests of Tammany Hall Tavern will be treated to $4 Magic Hat Spring Lager, $5 Spring Rose, $5 Peach Prosecco and $6 Cucumber Martini seasonal drinks. Kick-off a fun and exciting spring season by visiting Tammany Hall Tavern for these affordable drink specials. For further details, please contact info@tammanyhalltavern.com or call 212-355-6607.



Along with being one of the best happy hour bars in NYC, Tammany Hall Tavern will also be serving drink specials for NCAA March Madness. To make March Madness even more special, guests will have a chance to win a free IPAD. After a guest fills out a tournament bracket, they will receive a complimentary draft beer. Large groups can catch all of the action on one of the bar’s multiple HDTVs, while enjoying $20 buckets of Bud, Bud Light and Coors Light. The bar will also be serving $12 domestic pitchers, $20 premium pitchers and half-price appetizers. Private space will be available for reservation sport fans as well.



Sport fans looking to book a private party for any of the games during March Madness will find the private party room to be spacious. Event staff will also be on hand to serve the group food and drinks throughout the game. No matter what the group needs, the event coordinator will work hard to make each party unique and find everything that will fit their needs.



About Tammany Hall Tavern

New York professionals mixed with lively social crowd combines for great times at this Midtown Tavern. With great happy hour specials, this contemporary restaurant offers a distinctive dining and lounging experience suited perfectly for corporate events, large group reservations and after-work cocktails. The menu offers a large variety of small plates, sandwiches, a “build your own” salad option, fresh oyster bar & entrees to savor any taste. Behind the bar is an exceptional wine list, local microbrews and a large selection of hand-crafted specialty cocktails and martinis are available. For the local sports enthusiast, large HDTV’s broadcast every big game of the NFL Season. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & events space available.



For further information on upcoming drink specials and monthly events, please visit http://www.tammanyhalltavern.com.