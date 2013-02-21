Tammany Hall Tavern Announces New Happy Hour Drink Specials Throughout the Winter Season

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Already one of the most established bars in New York, Tammany Hall Tavern heats up the winter season by announcing new happy hour drink specials. Step out of the cold and enjoy the famous happy hour in Midtown. Tammany Hall Tavern is one of the best happy hour destinations in Midtown, offering an extensive raw bar selection and unbeatable happy hour prices. Throughout the week guests can find guests enjoying $1 oysters from the raw bar all day on Monday, and 4-7pm Tuesday-Friday during happy hour. People come to Tammany Hall Tavern, not only for the raw bar, but also for the great happy hour specials, including $3 domestic beers, $4 house wine, and $5 mixed drinks. Whether guests are passing through town on a business meeting, or a midtown native, they will not find another Tavern with a raw bar selection and happy hour specials like Tammany Hall Tavern.



Tammany Hall Tavern’s oyster bar in NYC features many delicious items. Some of the more popular items people order from the oyster bar include the chilled jumbo shrimp and the fresh Maine Lobster Seafood Royale. For the low price of $55, guests will enjoy six oysters, six clams, four shrimp and ½ of a lobster when they order the Seafood Royale. The oyster bar is a great addition to any romantic dinner or private party.



A recent customer had this to say about the happy hour at Tammany Hall Tavern: “I came here with a big group of people for a birthday celebration and we all had a great time! As far as food, it is great for bar food. I got the Buffalo wings and it was great. The fries were amazing, so definitely get that as a side. My friends got individual pizzas and they were all satisfied with their portions. The staff here was extremely nice and accommodating to our big group. It did get crowded around the bar but no longer than a 5 minute wait! It is a great place for happy hour after work!”-Yelp.com review



About Tammany Hall Tavern

New York professionals mixed with lively social crowd combines for great times at this Midtown Tavern. With great happy hour specials, this contemporary restaurant offers a distinctive dining and lounging experience suited perfectly for corporate events, large group reservations and after-work cocktails. The menu offers a large variety of small plates, sandwiches, a “build your own” salad option, fresh oyster bar & entrees to savor any taste. Behind the bar is an exceptional wine list, local microbrews and a large selection of hand-crafted specialty cocktails and martinis are available. For the local sports enthusiast, large HDTV’s broadcast every big game of the NFL Season. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & events space available.



For further information on how to reserve a wine dinner in NYC, visit http://www.tammanyhalltavern.com.