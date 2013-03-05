Tammany Hall Tavern Announces St. Patty's Day Weekend Celebration

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Gearing up for the biggest drinking holiday of the year, Tammany Hall Tavern announces a St. Patty’s weekend celebration on Saturday, March 16th and Sunday, March 17th. From 9 am to 11 am, the bar will begin serving $1 Bud and Bud Lights. From there, guests will enjoy two-for-one car bombs and Jameson Shots until 2 pm. The bar will also be serving $3 baby Guinness shots and $6 Guinness draughts all day long. Private space is available for the event. To make a reservation for the celebration, contact info@tammanyhalltavern.com.



Before getting carried away on St. Patty’s Day weekend, stop into Tammany Hall Tavern for the best happy hour in New York. The happy hour drink specials are served from 4 pm to 7 pm at the bar. During this time, the bar will be serving $1 Oysters, $3 domestic drafts, $4 house wines and $5 mixed drinks. Every Monday, $1 Oysters will be served all day for seafood lovers that stop in for a bite to eat.



Many customers of Tammany Hall Tavern have left rave reviews about the New York City happy hour. Here is what a recent customer had to say: “This place does a lot of open bars, which is pretty cool. I've gone to two open bars here so far, any draft beers and mixed drinks with well spirits. Good deal, good deal. You just need some cash to tip the bartenders, who are pretty chill and nice in my experience. The place is pretty large and can get really busy during certain times. You can watch sports, get food, mingle, etc. There are also pretty good drink specials at night ($5 Patron).”



About Tammany Hall Tavern

New York professionals mixed with lively social crowd combines for great times at this Midtown Tavern. With great happy hour specials, this contemporary restaurant offers a distinctive dining and lounging experience suited perfectly for corporate events, large group reservations and after-work cocktails. The menu offers a large variety of small plates, sandwiches, a “build your own” salad option, fresh oyster bar & entrees to savor any taste. Behind the bar is an exceptional wine list, local microbrews and a large selection of hand-crafted specialty cocktails and martinis are available. For the local sports enthusiast, large HDTV’s broadcast every big game of the NFL Season. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & events space available.



For further information on how to reserve a wine dinner in NYC, visit http://www.tammanyhalltavern.com.