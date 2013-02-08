Tammany Hall Tavern in NYC Announces New Winter Drink Specials During Happy Hour

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Tammany Hall Tavern, a popular drinking and dining destination in NYC, announces new winter drink specials during their daily happy hour. This year, visitors and residents of New York City have a place to go for great food and a variety of cocktails during the brisk wintery months. People will be able to stay warm this winter, while enjoying the new seasonal cocktails served during the bar’s happy hour in NYC. Served all day, every day, guests will find $4 Sierra Nevada Winter Ales, $5 Spiked Egg Nogs, $5 Sparkling Ciders and $6 Peppermint Martinis waiting for them at the bar. For more information on the seasonal cocktails served, please call 212-355-6607.



Along with the winter seasonal cocktails, normal happy hour specials are also served from 4 pm until 7 pm every day at the bar. These drink specials include $3 domestic crafts, $4 house wines and $5 mixed drinks. A specialty drink is only as good as the food that it is served with. To accompany these cocktails, Tammany Hall Tavern offers $1 Oysters during happy hour. When people are looking to stay warm and cozy at a bar this winter, Tammany Hall Tavern will be on the top of everybody’s list.



People having lunch in Midtown can stop in Tammany Hall Tavern for the best raw bar in NYC. The Raw Bar at Tammany Hall Tavern features many delicious items including Blue Point, Kumomoto and Naked Cowboy oysters, along with Oyster Shooters, Little Neck Clams, Chilled Jumbo Shrimp, Fresh Maine Lobster and Seafood Royale. The extensive raw bar menu proves that Tammany Hall Tavern knows how to do lunch right. Other than lunch, the Raw Bar is a great addition to dinner, corporate happy hours or private parties.



About Tammany Hall Tavern

New York professionals mixed with lively social crowd combines for great times at this Midtown Tavern. With great happy hour specials, this contemporary restaurant offers a distinctive dining and lounging experience suited perfectly for corporate events, large group reservations and after-work cocktails. The menu offers a large variety of small plates, sandwiches, a “build your own” salad option, fresh oyster bar & entrees to savor any taste. Behind the bar is an exceptional wine list, local microbrews and a large selection of hand-crafted specialty cocktails and martinis are available. For the local sports enthusiast, large HDTV’s broadcast every big game of the NFL, NHL and NBA Season. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & events space available.



For further information on how to reserve a wine dinner in NYC, visit http://www.tammanyhalltavern.com.