Tammany Hall Tavern Is Now Booking 2012 Holiday Parties

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Tammany Hall Tavern is gearing up for the 2012 holiday season and looking to celebrate a great year and ring in a new one with a host and their guests. With an exquisite private party room and an array of party options Tammany Hall Tavern can accommodate any private parties in New York City.



Tammany Hall Tavern holds an upscale Private Party Room located in Midtown New York. Whether guests have a small business, large corporation or just want to have a get together with friends, Tammany Tavern Hall has the finest event space in New York City for hosting an event or private party.



A recent guest expressed “ It is nice and spacious. The crowd is lively”. With an abundance of guests looking to have a good time, Tammany Tavern Hall sets the scene for a night to remember for a holiday party. Along with a great event staff Tammany Tavern Hall will be sure to exceed guests’ expectations.



About Tammany Hall Tavern

New York professionals mixed with lively social crowd combines for great times at this Midtown Tavern. With great happy hour specials this contemporary restaurant offers a distinctive dining and lounging experience suited perfectly for corporate events, large group reservations and after-work cocktails. The menu offers a large variety of small plates, sandwiches, a “build your own” salad option, fresh oyster bar & entrees to savor any taste. Behind the bar is an exceptional wine list, local microbrews and a large selection of hand-crafted specialty cocktails and martinis are available. For the local sports enthusiast, large HDTV’s broadcast every big game of the NFL Season. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & events space available.



For more information, visit http://www.tammanyhalltavern.com/home.