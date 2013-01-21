Tammany Hall Tavern Restaurant in NYC Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties in 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Tammany hall Tavern, quickly becoming one of the finest establishments in NYC, is now taking reservations for private parties in 2013. Last year brought Tammany hall Tavern many memorable moments and 2013 is going to be even bigger. Beginning in January, the bar/restaurant will be taking reservations for parties and events, such as cocktail dinners, birthday parties and corporate events. Tammany hall Tavern would not be the popular establishment it is today, without boasting a wonderful private party room in NYC. The room can accommodate groups of any size, with the ability to hold up to 100 people. For more information on how to reserve a private party room, contact the event coordinator at info@publichouseusa.com or call 212-355-6607.



Famous for the food choices on its extensive menu, Tammany Hall Tavern has a wide selection of items on their raw bar in NYC. Including oysters, oyster shooters, little neck clams, chilled jumbo shrimp and fresh Maine lobster, the raw bar menu has something on it that will fit everyone’s taste.



From there, guests will enjoy happy hour and dinner specials. After his experience at Tammany hall Tavern, a recent customer expressed this about the restaurant: “It is nice and spacious. The crowd is lively. The food seems to be a little on the expensive side but is delicious. I think coming here for happy hours and with an offer makes sense. I came here for a meet up and we had a deal of $25 for a drink, an appetizer and an entree. With tips and taxes it came out to $33. The food was tasty.”-Yelp.com



About Tammany Hall Tavern

New York professionals mixed with lively social crowd combines for great times at this Midtown Tavern. With great happy hour specials, this contemporary restaurant offers a distinctive dining and lounging experience suited perfectly for corporate events, large group reservations and after-work cocktails. The menu offers a large variety of small plates, sandwiches, a “build your own” salad option, fresh oyster bar & entrees to savor any taste. Behind the bar is an exceptional wine list, local microbrews and a large selection of hand-crafted specialty cocktails and martinis are available.



For the local sports enthusiast, large HDTV’s broadcast every big game of the NFL Season. Private parties, large groups & special events are welcome, with private dining & events space available.



For further information on how to reserve a wine dinner in NYC, visit http://www.tammanyhalltavern.com.