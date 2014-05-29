Tampa-Based Evoke Strategy Offers Marketing Solutions to Local Businesses

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Local business owners and communication experts Devon and Elizabeth Vocke recently opened a marketing communications firm, Evoke Strategy. The firm’s primary target is local businesses in need of strategic communications services including public relations, web design, social media management, local SEO strategy and more.



The Vockes have a unique perspective on both business ownership and marketing. Devon has owned four businesses, opening his first soon after graduating from the University of Dayton almost 20 years ago. Since then he focused on his digital marketing business that specialized in affiliate marketing, followed by an online retail store, i-Adapters.com, selling iDevice accessories.



Elizabeth came from a more traditional route, spending much of her career in the Tampa office of international public relations firm, Hill + Knowlton Strategies. She is also a freelance writer for local and national publications.



“We truly know all sides of the business. Devon has the digital background, the entrepreneurial thinking and know-how that companies need to take risks and succeed,” said Elizabeth. “I come from a much more traditional background focusing on strong communications skills, writing and building a program with a solid foundation. Together we offer our clients a well-rounded, forward thinking program.”



“Plus, we’ve been there. We’ve been business owners for years and know and understand all the ups and downs and intricacies that come with owning your own business,” adds Devon. “We also know how hard it is to manage both the day-to-day operations and the marketing, both of which are vital to a company’s success.”



Evoke uses that knowledge to create programs that are easy to implement and scalable without being overwhelming.



“The name Evoke Strategy is obviously a play on our last name but it really points to what is important to us - creating programs for our clients that are strategic, get people’s attention, and build to create success,” said Elizabeth.



“We have a few goals in mind with this business. First and foremost, we want to help local businesses succeed with a sound marketing strategy in place. Second, we want to do this in a way that won’t overwhelm business owners. And, lastly we want to see local businesses grow and succeed in general,” said Elizabeth.



“We want to support other entrepreneurs like ourselves by creating a network of business owners who can share and provide knowledge, contacts and the occasional encouragement or shared drink at the end of the day that we all need once in a while to keep us going. Our Six on Success Blog Series is one way we’re hoping to do that,” added Devon.



Evoke currently works with clients from Tampa Bay and beyond, including doing PR and marketing for Shannon’s Web a St. Pete retailer specializing in unique gifts and home accessories; website development for the Mitchell Elementary PTA; PPC management for Chicago-based eLead Resources, Inc.; and website development for Audit Liaison, an accounting firm focused on audit support services.



Evoke Strategy is a full-service communications firm based in Tampa Bay. Evoke offers local business owners traditional and new media solutions, including public relations, content development, local SEO strategy, website development and more. The firm’s goal is to create solutions that are effective, implementable, scalable, and always strategic. For more information, visit www.evokestrategy.com.