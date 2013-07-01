'Tampa Bay Private Taxi' Opens Doors in Tampa Bay Area

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- ‘Tampa Bay Private Taxi’, a Tampa Bay, Florida based company, today announced the commencement of operations. The company offers a range of services including Tampa airport limo services and private taxi services to get around Tampa Bay. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of Tampa Bay Private Taxi and aims to offer a full range of private taxi services for people in the area.”



According to the sources, the company, other than offering a pick and drop from the airport, is also offering a medium for travelers as well as locals to let go of the worries related to travelling in the area and provides transportation services to and from destinations including concerts, restaurants, parks, beaches, formal events, birthday celebrations and pick and drop from a train station to name a few. The company also offers round the clock customer support service. The representative added, “Whether it is two in the night or a national holiday, we are always there to offer you transporation service. We work 24 hours a day seven days of the week.” He further added, “Enter our vehicles as customers and leave as friends. We are courteous and fully knowledgeable of the Tampa Bay area, hence are able to provide you with an efficient and pleasant experience.”



When contacted, Douglas Cooper, the founder of the service said, “I have always believed that a car service should be much more than just a ride to and from your destination. It should be an experience. With ‘Tampa Bay Private Taxi’, we aim to offer that experience.” Sources confirmed that the company also offers services in areas including Hillsbourgh County and Pinellas County. The bookings can be done right from the website of the company by filling out a short form and the knowledgeable and friendly customer staff gets in touch in no time.



About ‘Tampa Bay Private Taxi’

‘Tampa Bay Private Taxi’ is a Tampa airport limo specialist offering reliable transportation services in Tampa Bay area in Florida. The company boasts of a fleet of luxury cars and offers round the clock service when it comes to pick up and drop from the airport or from any other part of the area.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Douglas Cooper

Website: http://www.tampabayprivatetaxi.com/

Contact Number: 813 504 8814

Email: Info@TampaBayPrivateTaxi.com

Address:

8051 Palmera Pointe Cir. Unit 102 ,

Tampa, FL 33615