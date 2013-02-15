Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Owner Marc Onesta of Bio Scene Clean Up says “The biohazard services I provide help victims of tragedy such as family members and friends, by not having to suffer the emotional and physical hazards associated with cleaning up a crimescene”.



The services for Bio Scene Clean Up include the clean up of biohazards from crime scenes, suicides, homicides, work accidents, trauma scenes, natural death /decomposition. Blood cleanup and biohazard removal are done by the removal and packaging of biohazard contaminated items for infectious waste disposal at biohazard treatment facilities. After the biohazards are removed the area is disinfected eliminate potential bloodborne pathogens from the blood and tissues.



Bio Scene Clean Up is services the Tampa Bay Areas of; Tampa, Clearwater, Saint Petersburg, Palm Harbor, Dade City, Zephyrhills, Brandon, Bradenton, Palmetto, Sarasota, Venice areas of Florida. Bio Scene Clean Up is locally and operated and is not a franchise.



Services for biohazard removal are available homes, business and vehicles. All services have a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee on all work performed.



The owner of Bio Scene Clean Up- Marc Onesta is a 10 year veteran of “crimescene cleaning” who recently relocated to the Tampa Bay area after selling his Ohio Trauma Scene Service – Bio Clean Services.



Marc Onesta says “I am proud to be providing my experience in Helping Victims of Crime and Tragedy to The Tampa Bay area, and look forward to helping people recover from trauma scenes and tragic situations”.



To contact Bio Scene Clean Up, please call 727-330-5856 or visit their website at http://www.bioscenecleanup.com. You can also email Bio Scene Clean Up at info@bioscenecleanup.com.