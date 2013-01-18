Tampa Family Law Referrals Launches First Family Law Referral Service in Tampa Area

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Studies indicate that the city of Tampa holds the highest divorce rate in the state of Florida, and the tenth highest divorce rate in the United States. Almost 16 percent of Tampa marriages end in dissolution. Despite these statistics, there have been no family law referral services in the Tampa area to help connect families to a divorce attorney in Tampa who can assist them with the legal matters that accompany divorce. In an attempt to facilitate the process and help bring peace of mind to families in the midst of heartbreak, Family Law Referrals just launched their newest website and location in Tampa, Florida. Many lawyer referral services already exist in Tampa; however, Tampa Family Law Referrals is the first in the area to focus primarily on family law.



Michael Sparkman of Family Law Referrals stated, "Tampa Family Law Referrals connects clients with lawyers in the greater Tampa area who may be able to assist in any legal family matters such as divorce, alimony, child custody, and paternity issues. We can assure our clients that any lawyers we refer them to are in compliance with the Florida Bar Association. Our quarterly reporting helps to ensure participating attorneys remain in compliance with the Florida Bar. As part of remaining in compliance with the Rules of Professional Conduct, Family Law Referrals reports quarterly to the Florida Bar. Since 1988, the founders of Family Law Referrals have been working side by side with local Tampa lawyers in the litigation industry, including Family Law, Child Custody, and Domestic related cases. We are proud to now have a location in the Tampa area."



Sparkman continued, "As divorce interrupts the family dynamic by creating a sense of the unknown, Family Law Referrals is here to assist families in this process. Divorce can be draining, both financially and emotionally, as it involves issues that may be beyond either party's control. This is especially true in cases where children are involved. Issues relating to alimony, child support, co-parenting, distribution of property and, essentially, the breakup of a family can be devastating. Our referral service is committed to putting families in touch with a tampa divorce lawyer who will start the divorce process. Hopefully, this eliminates some of the stress and emotional anguish that are present during this difficult time in their lives."



About Tampa Family Law Referrals

At Family Law Referrals, our goal is to help create a sense of stability by connecting families in the midst of divorce to an attorney. We help take the guess work out of the process of finding legal aid and representation. The simple step of reaching out to an attorney can help create a sense of ease. Our referral service will help connect those seeking divorce to a participating lawyer for legal advice.