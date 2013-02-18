Tampa Home Loans for Underwater Homeowners Available at Marimark Mortgage

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Even though it has been a few years since the housing crash, many Americans are still underwater, according to Marimark Mortgage. The company is one of the leading mortgage brokers in Florida and Virginia. Recently Marimark announced new programs to help these customers qualify for refinancing even if they are underwater.



“Everyone knows a great many Americans still owe more than their home is worth, but by refinancing them to a lower rate, the lender is more likely to get repaid.” Says Marimark spokesperson Mary Catchur, “We do this using a new program we have created for the customers at our mortgage brokerage, and we use Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to make it happen.”



The new Marimark program is designed to help borrowers to refinance, even if they owe more than their home is worth. It works through the programs already put in place by the state, federal government, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac.



Marimark Mortgage is a leading provides of Tampa home loans . A Florida Mortgage broker approved by the FHA and VA. With offices and licenses in the states of Virginia and Florida, Marimark is ready to help Americans meet their home finance needs.



By working with a team of national lenders, and Fannie Mae and Freedie Mac Marimark is able to deliver a custom solution to meet your unique needs as a homeowner.



