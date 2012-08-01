Tampa Pool Service Company Handles Commercial Clients Tampa

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- The commercial and residential pool service business in Tampa regarding pool cleaning and pool maintenance in Tampa has been serviced by Cooper Tampa Bay Pool Service whose roots emanated from Wesley Chapel and branched out into Tampa proper and even parts of Pinellas. Cooper Tampa Bay Pool Service provides the service and timeliness of what commercial pool service companies must do. There are no days off or excuses for not getting commercial pool service accounts with excellent pool cleaning. Cooper Tampa Bay Pool Service seeks the accounts that are extremely picky and meticulous in their pool service care and cleanliness.



Cooper Tampa Bay Pool Service began servicing pool service accounts at the residential level, however as its customer base grew, the commercial pool maintenance demands grew at a rapid pace and required Cooper Tampa Bay Pool Service to focus on them, versus trying to be a significant pool service and tampa pool cleaning company to residential clients as well. Clearly, a different customer base and no less important in the eyes of Cooper Tampa Bay Pool Service, to the extent that many residential clients still insist on Cooper Tampa Pool Service to maintain their pool service needs. A high class problem for Michael Cooper, principal and owner of Cooper Tampa Bay Pool Service.



For more information, please Contact Cooper Tampa Bay Pool Service at (813) 480-5357 or visit their website http://www.coopertampabaypoolservice.com