Major Players in Market are:

Bodywise (UK) Ltd (United Kingdom), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Procter and Gamble Co. (United States), Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (Sweden), Lil-Lets UK Limited (United Kingdom), Corman SpA (Italy), First Quality Enterprises Inc. (United States), Edgewell Personal Care Company (United States), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (United States), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Rossmann (Germany) and Ontex (Belgium)



What is Tampons?

Tampons are less sensation and offer extra comfort to women as compared to other products, thus improving consumer experience, which is prompting more women to select tampons. Tampons, like pads, are products used to absorb the menstrual flow. Tampons are made of soft cotton compelled together to form a cylinder-like shape that tampon absorbs the menstrual flow, or blood, before it has a chance to leave the body. Tampons come in all different sizes and absorbencies and can be purchased at most convenience stores or supermarkets.This growth is primarily driven by Rising Awareness about Health among Women and Rise In Usage of Different Feminine Hygiene Products.



Tampons Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Type (Radially Wound Pledget, Rectangular/Square Pad), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Specialty Stores, Drug Stores)), Size (Mini, Regular, Extra), Material Type (Cotton, Rayon, Blended)



Market Drivers

- Rising Awareness about Health among Women

- Rise In Usage of Different Feminine Hygiene Products



Market Trend

- Increasing Standard of Living in Developing Countries



Restraints

- Availability of Cheaper Substitutes



Opportunities

Demand for Organic, Natural and Re-Useable Tampons



Challenges

High Price Related to Tampons and Tampons contain small amounts of pesticides and chlorine



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Tampons Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



