Tandem Communications Group Names Lisa Junkerman as Vice President of Marketing Strategy

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Tandem Communications Group has named Lisa Junkerman as Vice President of Marketing Strategy. Lisa brings 20+ years of experience in the for-profit and nonprofit sectors and has worked for Fortune 250 companies including Motorola, Inc. and Duke Energy as well as for nonprofits Rollins College and United Way.



“Tandem is proud to add Lisa to our senior leadership team,” said Samantha Wilson, Tandem Managing Partner. “She has diverse industry expertise on national and global levels which will help boost our position within the financial services market and beyond.“



Tandem offers concierge marketing and communications solutions that allow clients to expand the reach of their financial services practices. The company’s suite of services includes branding, web strategy, social media, customer communications, lead generation and client events.



With over 300,000 financial professionals in the U.S. alone, Tandem is striving to become the nation’s most sought-after provider of sales leads and customer engagement opportunities.



“Our clients operate in a highly competitive environment, and they are looking to grow business share through new products and new markets,” said William Gridley, Tandem Managing Partner. “Our collective MBA experience, combined with our 65+ years of marketing expertise, will give our clients the edge.”



“We take pride in the success of our Rollins MBA graduates, and it is no surprise to see these individuals continuing to seize new opportunities as successful leaders and entrepreneurs,” said Craig McAllaster, Dean at Rollins College Crummer Graduate School of Business. “Innovative and applied business thinking provide the foundation that equips our grads with the skills they need to succeed in any organizational environment.”



About Tandem

Founded in 2010, Tandem Communications Group serves as a comprehensive, virtual marketing and communications team for financial services professionals. Tandem develops and implements fully automated marketing and brand engagement strategies, supported by a concierge suite of services including branding, web strategy, social media, events, customer communications, and a robust automated lead generation platform.



