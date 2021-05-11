Tanglewood and Galleria Custom Home Builders in Houston Also Specialize in Home Remodeling Projects

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- The Davis Group Tanglewood custom home builders bring their considerable knowledge and expertise to luxury custom home building projects in and around Houston's finest neighborhoods. High-quality Houston luxury homes that are well integrated into their environment and surroundings enhance the neighborhood, with designs to meet the needs of today, and those of tomorrow. With successful projects in River Oaks, Memorial, Tanglewood, Upper Kirby, Post Oak/The Galleria, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and other fine neighborhoods, the team's portfolio stretches over thirty years. Added up across the team, the Davis Group has over one hundred years of experience to draw on and direct towards new projects. Building a new custom home may be a dream come true for many, although sometimes a homeowner finds themselves in exactly the right location, wishing the home fit the needs of the family better. Maybe the children have grown up and left home, maybe tastes have changed and the whole aesthetic of the home now feels a bit dated and tired. For a multitude of reasons, homeowners turn to renovating and remodeling to reinvent their space, transforming the home they know is in the best location for them, into something which speaks to today's requirements.



The project may be small, maybe limited to one room of the house. In these instances, Houston kitchen remodeling and bathroom remodeling projects make a big impact and are a popular choice. With so much inspiration on television home makeover shows, in magazines, on social media, and in interior design showrooms, the choice can seem overwhelming, Pulling the project together involves decisions like which materials to use, which colors to feature, if any of the existing fixtures and fittings will stay, structural changes which may make accessibility easier, increasing the natural light by adding windows, and what is possible within the budget. Davis Group has the expertise to help interpret a wish list and then envision what that would look like after a remodeling project. They know the most popular trends and also the styles which seem to be perennial favorites. One of the most important steps in the process is to make a provisional decision and then pause for few days to reflect on the plans and be sure they tick every box on the wish list. Some decisions, like which fixtures and fittings will accent the kitchen, can be modified as the project progresses and are relatively small budget changes, however major decisions like knocking down a wall to change the floor plan are hard to reverse afterward and potentially could impact the budget and timeline significantly. Time is an important factor in the planning process, especially if alternative accommodation needs to be found or if the noise would impact working from home or home-schooling.



The Davis Group showcases a portfolio of properties on their website with styles ranging from English Tudor to Modern Mediterranean, from French Provincial to architecture inspired by the New Orleans Garden District.



When building a custom home is not an option or sometimes when a home is situated in a prime location and the homeowner doesn't want to move away, Houston home remodeling is an option. Projects can involve the interior of the home and/or the exterior and may be staggered over time to minimize the disruption when the family remains in situ. The most popular rooms within the home to remodel are the kitchen and the bathroom.



About Davis Group Home Builders

Davis Group custom builders bring their same attention to detail and expertise to Houston bathroom remodeling and kitchen remodeling projects that they have become renowned for through building exceptional custom homes.



For more information on luxury Houston custom homes, Tanglewood custom homes, Galleria custom homes, Memorial custom homes, Memorial Green homes for sale, Memorial Green custom homes, and Westhaven Estates Houston homes, contact details follow:



