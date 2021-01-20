Tanglewood Custom Home Builders in Houston - Davis Group Houston Home Builders Feature Briargrove/Tanglewood Custom Homes

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Undertaking a project to build a custom home can be a daunting prospect, and yet, it also offers the opportunity to create and envision a truly unique space that is designed to fit the family for now and into the future. An important consideration is not only what that individual home will look like, but how it will fit into the neighborhood. With over 30 years of experience building in and around the Houston area, the Davis Group team of professionals have over one hundred years of collective experience to leverage commencing a new project.



Davis Group understands that it can be the attention to detail and clear communication which take a project from satisfactory to extraordinary. There are always going to be many options and amenities throughout the building process. A designated Davis Group Buyer Concierge is on hand to assist clients on their homebuilding journey to make sure they have all the relevant information to make an informed choice. Another key role is that of the Davis Group Personal Construction Manager, it is their job to make sure that the client's vision is executed. Taking a vision and transforming it into reality can be challenging, there may be logistical challenges or it could be that there are many options. For instance, seeing a dramatic waterfall edge on a kitchen island in a magazine or on television may sound like great inspiration, and yet to be delighted, the homebuyer must then answer many more questions. How dark should the color of the countertop be? Should it be veined or plain? Will the waterfall edge be built into the interior design to hide something from view or is it purely a style feature? What material should it be made of, and consequently, what is the price point? How will it integrate into the rest of the design?



Contemporary and sleek contours can generate an unwanted juxtaposition with traditional elements within the kitchen. Themes can also be reinforced throughout the house, with countertop styles being mirrored and matched, or contrasted, between the kitchen and bathroom, both of which typically feature counters. Tanglewood custom homes, alternatively known as Briargrove custom homes, are known for their larger lot sizes and have a desirable location close to The Galleria and Inner Loop. The area makes for an easy commute to nearby centers like the Energy Corridor, the Texas Medical Center, and Downtown Houston, a mile west outside the 610 loop and a few minutes south of Interstate-10. Communal facilities like access to a pool and tennis courts are common, and the range of properties is wide, from ranch-style single-story homes to townhomes, condos, and larger properties. In addition to custom home building projects for entire homes, Davis Group is also able to remodel existing homes, whether that be minor interior changes, an exterior makeover, or an entire property renovation. The most popular rooms to remodel are the kitchen and the bathroom. Changing the "flow" of the living spaces to embrace a more open-concept floor plan and introducing more energy-efficient features are also high on the list of popular projects. The improvements to the home not only make the home more fit for purpose to the current homeowner, but they are also likely to improve the resale value of the property when the time comes to move away, so the project becomes an investment for the future.



About Davis Group Home Builders

Building on their successful track record as award-winning Houston home builders Davis Custom Home Collection, Davis Group brings a passion for design and a holistic approach to their Houston custom homes. With luxurious and eclectic properties in River Oaks, Memorial, Tanglewood, Upper Kirby, The Galleria, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and other neighborhoods in the city of Houston, Davis Group pride itself on guiding homeowners through every step of the custom home building process from initial consultation to a final walk-through and beyond. For over 30 years their team of Houston luxury custom home builders has worked to fulfill the dreams of homeowners and enhance local communities in and around Houston in Texas. Davis Group custom builders bring their same attention to detail and expertise to bathroom remodeling and Houston kitchen remodeling projects that they have become renowned for through building exceptional custom homes.



For more information on luxury Houston custom homes, Tanglewood custom home builders, Memorial custom homes, Briargrove custom homes, Memorial Green homes for sale, and Galleria Custom Homes, contact details follow:



Telephone: 713-622-4488

Email: marketing@DavisGroupCo.com

Online: https://www.davisgroupco.com/

Corporate Office: 5005 RIVERWAY DR | SUITE 430, HOUSTON, TX 77056