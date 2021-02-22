Tanglewood Custom Homes and Galleria Custom Homes in Houston Are Signatures in the Community

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- With over 30 years' experience building in and around some of the finest Houston neighborhoods, Davis Group brings its local knowledge and high standards to each new project. From River Oaks, Memorial, Tanglewood, Upper Kirby, Post Oak/The Galleria, The Woodlands, and Sugar Land to other prime locations around the Greater Houston area, homes are not seen in isolation, they are a part of a wider community and while a unique stamp if personality shines through in the home's exterior design, it is essential to consider the setting within the neighborhood to establish and retain a good resale value on the investment. There are many reasons to build a custom home, the most obvious of which is to be able to tick off everything on a wish list, but there are also some more subtle reasons why choosing a custom home instead of buying an existing property and then customizing it may be a good fit.



Every fixture, fitting, appliance, and material used to build a custom home is new, meaning that as times passes and maintenance is required, there is more chance that manufacturer's warranties are still in place and there is none of the uncertainty in wondering what the history of any problem could stem from. Could there have been prior water damage? Were shortcuts taken in the installation process? Were all the necessary permits granted and is the house up to code? Another less visible aspect to homeownership is energy costs or looking at the same factor from the flip side, energy efficiency. When building a custom home from scratch, not only can the materials, appliances, and features be selected in line with a view to an environmentally-friendly build and lower energy costs in the longer term, the design of the entire house from the placement of windows, to the floor plan and the ability to use space most efficiently as a family unit can also be considered. If the home is big, then perhaps zone heating can be utilized to heat a portion of the space. This may also be in line with added privacy if the home has a requirement for a private office space or a quiet retreat. Building a custom home allows the freedom to ask what would be the best-case scenario for design and materials instead of being restricted to an existing build where upgrades or modifications are the only viable options. A custom home also has a cost that can be determined upfront, through the selection of materials and consideration of any tradeoffs which need to be made to fit into a budget. Taking on an extensive renovation project of an existing home can be somewhat unpredictable and new costs may arise partway through the project.



When building a custom home is not an option or sometimes when a home is situated in a prime location and the homeowner doesn't want to move away, Houston home remodeling is an option. Projects can involve the interior of the home and/or the exterior and maybe staggered over time to minimize the disruption when the family remains in situ. The most popular rooms within the home to remodel are the kitchen and the bathroom.



About Davis Group Home Builders

Building on their successful track record as award-winning Houston home builders Davis Custom Home Collection, Davis Group brings a passion for design and a holistic approach to their custom homes. For over 30 years their team of Houston luxury custom home builders has worked to fulfill the dreams of homeowners and enhance local communities in and around Houston in Texas. Davis Group custom builders bring their same attention to detail and expertise to Houston bathroom remodeling and kitchen remodeling projects that they have become renowned for through building exceptional custom homes.



For more information on luxury Houston custom homes, Tanglewood custom homes, Memorial custom homes, Memorial Green homes for sale, and Westhaven Estates Houston homes, contact details follow:



