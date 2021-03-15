Tanglewood Custom Homes and Galleria Custom Homes in Houston by Davis Group Home Builders Enhance the Community

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- There are many reasons to build a custom home, perhaps one of the most advantageous is to truly use the unique location and setting to build a home that is far from cookie-cutter. Studying a lot through the lens of balancing sunlight and shade, the gradient of the land, the maturity of the foliage, the airflow. and the wish list for the property maximizes the potential and prompts important questions which can be addressed early in the planning process. How much privacy is required? How much further development around the lot will impact the design? How will the balance between outdoor living space and the footprint of the home be managed? With underlying considerations like how a home will fit in with the community and being sure to safeguard the resale value of a new home by not making it too unusual, there are decisions to be made on every scale from the concept of the floor plan and the number of stories to the tiniest of details like which handles to affix to cabinets or the choice of towel rails in the guest bathroom.



Some people enjoy the entire process from the initial consultation, through every decision, all the way to the final walkthrough. Others have an overall concept and then trust they can convey that to the team who will build their house, adopting a more hands-off approach. That's why partnering with a team that listens and knows which questions to ask is so important. Davis Group home builders, luxury home builders in Houston's finest neighborhoods for over thirty years, have the experience, the process, the contacts, the highest standards, and the professionalism to guide homebuyers every step of the way. Budget, dimensions, preferences, and a discussion around goals and an overall picture of what the home may look like lead to the architect's first sketches. Prioritizing the things that really matter is important, and so is taking the time to reflect on choices without locking them in immediately. There are so many places to draw inspiration from ranging across social media, magazines, websites, showrooms, the home of a friend, or sometimes a truly unique and new idea that has yet to be created. The Davis Group website has a portfolio of images from some of their previous projects.



They range from traditional and familiar to cutting-edge and contemporary, from colorful and bold to rustic with neutral colors. There are interior design features that make a statement, like exposed beams stretching across a great room, a barrelled ceiling in the dining room, a dramatic sweeping staircase with a crystal chandelier, a customized and personalized wine cellar, or a library that doubles as a den and home office. There are also features that may not be seen but are just as important when building a custom home like using energy-efficient windows and appliances, making the most of natural light, wiring the home for smart-home automation, and installing a security system. Ultimately, building a custom home presents the opportunity to think out of the box, to be unique, to focus on what is important, and to craft the ideal home for the future from scratch. Communication is key and a Davis Personal Construction Manager is always on hand to keep clients informed throughout the home building process and to ensure execution of the client's vision.



When building a custom home is not an option or sometimes when a home is situated in a prime location and the homeowner doesn't want to move away, Houston home remodeling is an option. Projects can involve the interior of the home and/or the exterior and may be staggered over time to minimize the disruption when the family remains in situ. The most popular rooms within the home to remodel are the kitchen and the bathroom.



About Davis Group Home Builders

Building on their successful track record as award-winning Houston home builders Davis Custom Home Collection, Davis Group brings a passion for design and a holistic approach as Galleria custom home builders and Briargrove custom home builders with luxurious and eclectic properties in River Oaks, Memorial, Tanglewood, Upper Kirby, The Galleria, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and other neighborhoods in the city of Houston, Davis Group pride themselves on guiding homeowners through every step of the custom home building process from initial consultation to a final walk-through and beyond. For over 30 years their team of Houston luxury custom home builders has worked to fulfill the dreams of homeowners and enhance local communities in and around Houston in Texas. Davis Group custom builders bring their same attention to detail and expertise to Houston bathroom remodeling and kitchen remodeling projects that they have become renowned for through building exceptional custom homes.



For more information on luxury Houston custom homes, Tanglewood custom homes, Memorial custom homes, Memorial Green homes for sale, and Westhaven Estates Houston homes, contact details follow:



Telephone: 713-622-4488

Email: marketing@DavisGroupCo.com

Online: https://www.davisgroupco.com/

Corporate Office: 5005 RIVERWAY DR | SUITE 430, HOUSTON, TX 77056