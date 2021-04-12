Tanglewood Custom Homes and Galleria Custom Homes in Houston from Initial Consultations Through to the Final Walkthrough

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Homes for sale in Tanglewood range from updated mid-20th-century ranch-style homes with only one story to condos, townhomes, and two-story homes of all ages. The area is known for its luxury real estate and larger lot sizes. Developed originally by the Tanglewood Corporation, Tanglewood is the highly desirable location just outside the 610 Loop, one mile north of the Galleria, which is Texas' largest shopping center with an impressive 2.4 million square feet of space, housing 400 retail stores, and restaurants. Also known as Briargrove, the location offers a short commute to the Texas Medical Center, the Energy Corridor, which is the Greater Houston Business District located on the west side of the metropolitan area between Beltway 8 and the Grand Parkway, and Downtown Houston. Most of the single-family homes in this area have access to communal facilities such as playgrounds, swimming pools, and tennis courts.



The starting point on the custom home building journey is an initial consultation with high-level discussions around the logistics, the vision, the possibilities, and the individual sense of style that will drive the project. Many ideas can cascade into the discussion, from social media posts, from magazines, from the home of a friend, or something unique which hasn't been seen before. It is worth taking time to reflect on priorities and building a cohesive outline before finalizing the concept and signing a contract. The blueprint is pulled together by The Davis Group Tanglewood custom home builders along with experts from an extended design team which could include landscape gardeners, interior designers, and vendors of hardwood floors or top-of-the-line kitchen appliances. The Davis Group has the experience to guide and shape the plans to respect the budget, transitioning from the design phase to the start of the build. Once the build is complete, the highly anticipated final walkthrough of the new custom home looks to make sure every detail, no matter how small, is perfect. When construction is complete, The Davis Group provides a manual that thoroughly details all ongoing maintenance required to keep the home in tip-top condition, and the relationship continues with ongoing support if direct referrals or advice are needed well after moving in.



The Davis Group showcases a portfolio of properties on their website with styles ranging from English Tudor to Modern Mediterranean, from French Provincial to architecture inspired by the New Orleans Garden District.



When building a custom home is not an option or sometimes when a home is situated in a prime location and the homeowner doesn't want to move away, Houston home remodeling is an option. Projects can involve the interior of the home and/or the exterior and maybe staggered over time to minimize the disruption when the family remains in situ. The most popular rooms within the home to remodel are the kitchen and the bathroom.



About Davis Group Home Builders

Building on their successful track record as award-winning Houston home builders Davis Custom Home Collection, Davis Group brings a passion for design and a holistic approach as Galleria custom home builders and Briargrove custom home builders with luxurious and eclectic properties in River Oaks, Memorial, Tanglewood, Upper Kirby, The Galleria, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and other neighborhoods in the city of Houston, Davis Group pride themselves on guiding homeowners through every step of the custom home building process from initial consultation to a final walk-through and beyond. For over 30 years their team of Houston luxury custom home builders has worked to fulfill the dreams of homeowners and enhance local communities in and around Houston in Texas. Davis Group custom builders bring their same attention to detail and expertise to Houston bathroom remodeling and kitchen remodeling projects that they have become renowned for through building exceptional custom homes.



