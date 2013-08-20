Tanglewood Smiles' Dr. Wolfson Works with Children in Need and Miss America Contestants

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Dentistry is a field that spans both the aesthetic and the medical, and the broad range of expertise required of dentists makes it difficult to find specialists who are a cut above the rest. Those looking for dental implants in Houston, Texas often find Tanglewood Smiles are recommended by existing patients, whose word is worth more than any advertising. The practice is headed by Dr. Wolfson, who is both a world-leading expert and a humanitarian, combining his expertise with a genuine compassion for patients.



The cosmetic dentist in Houston recently donated a day of his services to work with adults and children in need of dental work who would not normally be able to afford it, including those from low income families and the homeless.



His commitment to the dental health of all people belies his particular skill in furnishing the elite with extraordinary teeth. He was selected by Miss America contestant Candice Bennatt to create her veneers and provide whitening services to polish her smile to a stunning shine after she saw his work with previous beauty pageant contestants.



A spokesperson for Dr. Wolfson explained, “Candice Bennatt, who is competing as Miss New Mexico in the Miss America Pageant, came to use for her veneers and whitening treatments because she knew that in order to win in such a prestigious and competitive environment, her smile had to look its best. By giving her the smile she deserves, we have been able to mirror her inner shine and maximize the intensity of her naturally captivating smile. We wish her the best of luck in her quest to become Miss America, and she is proud of the work Dr. Wolfson has done in the community, a cause for which she is passionate.”



About Tanglewood Smiles

Dr. Steven Wolfson, DDS of The Tanglewood Center for Aesthetic Dentistry provides exquisite, world-class aesthetic, reconstructive, and implant dentistry. At the Tanglewood Center for Aesthetic Dentistry, they strive to provide a warm atmosphere while catering to the health and beauty of your smile. Dr. Wolfson takes care of all clients’ needs with his extensive experience and caring approach to any and all concerns. For more information, please visit: http://www.tanglewoodsmiles.com/