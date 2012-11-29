TanglewoodSmiles.com Sends Top Dentist on Humanitarian Trip

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Dentistry is an incredibly important element of personal care, but it is often neglected in developing countries. Dental problems can be severely painful and detrimental to quality of life, but they are rarely life threatening. That often means they are often given less focus by charities and other NGOs. However, the Brazilian dental implant company NeoDent leads a charitable initiative to help some of Brazil’s most impoverished people get the dental implant treatment that they need but could not otherwise afford. They are assisted by some of the world’s most accomplished dentists.



One such dentist was Dr. Stephen Wolfson from TanglewoodSmiles.com, a leading cosmetic dentist in Houston, TX. Dr. Wolfson went on a NeoDent trip to Curtiba, a large city in the south of Brazil. He and a team of implantologists placed and restored implants on a large number of patients, significantly improving their quality of life.



Patients were given a renewed ability to chew food and talk, as well as an enhanced appearance. Each procedure was performed with the impeccable level of skill and care that Dr. Wolfson is renowned for.



Dr. Wolfson’s Tanglewood Centre for Aesthetic Dentistry has an impeccable reputation, and offers a wide range of cosmetic dentistry procedures and is renowned for dental implants in Houston. He is generally regarded as the best dentist Houston has to offer.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Dr. Wolfson is one of the country’s most respected aesthetic dentists, and has even appeared on the hit TV show “A Makeover Story”, performing the cosmetic dental element of an extreme makeover. In between running the Tanglewood Centre for Aesthetic Dentistry here in Houston, he is a keen philanthropist and likes to use his dental skills to help less fortunate people in developing countries. He became aware of the work being done by NeoDent with extremely impoverished people in Brazil and wanted to help. On the trip, he performed a huge number of procedures, fitting dental implants to people who have needed them for years but could never afford them. The change in these people’s quality of life was unbelievable. Some of them had been completely unable to chew, and their dental issues were affecting their speech and their self confidence. The implants gave them a vastly increased quality of life.”



