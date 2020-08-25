Tangling with Property Liens

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- A lien is a contractual claim by an entity or a corporation, to provide a simple meaning. It forbids the sale of the property before the person or organization receives their payments. A lien may be by choice (i.e., a customary mortgage) or involuntary, such a tax bill that has yet to be paid.



A simple method of figuring out if a property has a lien is to take advantage of online resources and browse county or clerk records for the name of the owner or the address of the property. There may also be the possibility of visiting one of these locations physically if circumstances permit. Another useful choice to look into is getting in touch with the title company.



A voluntary lien will usually not affect the title. The seller's debt is taken care of during the closing phase, and the lien is resolved. However, this may not always be the case.



About Monroe Funding Corporation

