Tangoe Inc (NASDAQ:TNGO) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- An investor in shares of Tangoe Inc (NASDAQ:TNGO) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Tangoe Inc in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Tangoe Inc (NASDAQ:TNGO) between December 20, 2011 and September 5, 2012, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 29, 2013. NASDAQ:TNGO investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Tangoe Inc (NASDAQ:TNGO) between December 20, 2011 and September 5, 2012, that Tangoe Inc and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that Defendants allegedly orchestrated a scheme to inflate their share price through a series of acquisitions, and alledgly made materially false and misleading statements regarding Tangoe 's business, operational and compliance policies.



Tangoe Inc reported that its annual revenue increased from $37.53 million in 2008 to $104.94 million in 2011 and that its Net Loss decreased from $6.96 million in ’08 to $2.96 million in 2011.



Shares of Tangoe Inc (NASDAQ:TNGO) grew from as low as $9.07 per share in August 2011 to as high as $21.43 per share in August 2012.



Then on September 6, 2012, a report was release alleging that the telecommunications software company misrepresented facts about its growth rate and called for a probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Shares of Tangoe Inc (NASDAQ:TNGO) fell from $20.24 on August 27, 2012 to as low as $13.56 on September 6, 2012 and declined to as low as $11.87 per share on Dec. 31, 2012.



On March 1, 2013, NASDAQ:TNGO shares closed at $13.61 per share.



