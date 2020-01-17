Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Tank Cleaning Equipment Industry



Description



This report focuses on Tank Cleaning Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tank Cleaning Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.



The report comprises of the many parts of the industry that make up the Tank Cleaning Equipment market. There is a focus on describing the product/service to include all such sub-products that emerge as a result of the manufacturing processes employed. The number of products appearing based on types has several different applications based on the end-consumer for the product/service. The various methods other than manufacturing that make the running of the market smooth are studied to gain valuable insight on a global scale.



At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:



Alfa Laval

Scanjet Group

Tradebe Refinery Services

Schlumberger

ARKOIL Technologies

Veolia Environnement

Butterworth

Jereh Group

VAOS

Schafer & Urbach

KMT International

STS

Sugino Corp.

Orbijet

China Oil HBP

GEA Group



Segment by Type

Automated Tank Cleaning Machine

Manual Tank Cleaning Machine



Segment by Application

Water Tank

Oil Tank

Chemical Tank

Other



Regional Description



Region-wise, the Tank Cleaning Equipment market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. North America has the highest market share in terms of Tank Cleaning Equipment types, which is attributed to the large consumer base and presence of production facilities in the region. The region is also set to give ample opportunities due to the increased spending power of the people. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the Tank Cleaning Equipment market during the forecast period.



Method of Research



The methods of research used in this market report is observational market research, a qualitative research method, where the research is primarily done by observing the subjects in a natural or controlled environment. Further, the report also used competitive analysis, a highly strategic and specific form of market research, where all the Tank Cleaning Equipment competitors are thoroughly analyzed.



Table of Contents



Executive Summary

1 Tank Cleaning Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tank Cleaning Equipment

1.2 Tank Cleaning Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tank Cleaning Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Automated Tank Cleaning Machine

1.2.3 Manual Tank Cleaning Machine

1.3 Tank Cleaning Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Tank Cleaning Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Water Tank

1.3.3 Oil Tank

1.3.4 Chemical Tank

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Tank Cleaning Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Tank Cleaning Equipment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Tank Cleaning Equipment Market Size

1.5.1 Global Tank Cleaning Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Tank Cleaning Equipment Production (2014-2025)



2 Global Tank Cleaning Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Tank Cleaning Equipment Business

7.1 Alfa Laval

7.1.1 Alfa Laval Tank Cleaning Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Tank Cleaning Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Alfa Laval Tank Cleaning Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Scanjet Group

7.2.1 Scanjet Group Tank Cleaning Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Tank Cleaning Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Scanjet Group Tank Cleaning Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Tradebe Refinery Services

7.3.1 Tradebe Refinery Services Tank Cleaning Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Tank Cleaning Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Tradebe Refinery Services Tank Cleaning Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Schlumberger

7.4.1 Schlumberger Tank Cleaning Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Tank Cleaning Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Schlumberger Tank Cleaning Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ARKOIL Technologies

7.5.1 ARKOIL Technologies Tank Cleaning Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Tank Cleaning Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ARKOIL Technologies Tank Cleaning Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Veolia Environnement

7.6.1 Veolia Environnement Tank Cleaning Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Tank Cleaning Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Veolia Environnement Tank Cleaning Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Butterworth

7.7.1 Butterworth Tank Cleaning Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Tank Cleaning Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Butterworth Tank Cleaning Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8 Jereh Group

7.8.1 Jereh Group Tank Cleaning Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Tank Cleaning Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Jereh Group Tank Cleaning Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 VAOS

7.9.1 VAOS Tank Cleaning Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Tank Cleaning Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 VAOS Tank Cleaning Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Schafer & Urbach

7.10.1 Schafer & Urbach Tank Cleaning Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Tank Cleaning Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Schafer & Urbach Tank Cleaning Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 KMT International

7.12 STS

7.13 Sugino Corp.

7.14 Orbijet

7.15 China Oil HBP

7.16 GEA Group



