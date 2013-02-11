Tank Container Finder Platform Launches Innovative Intermodal Platform

Mijnsheerenland, Holland -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Intermodal industry innovator Intermodal Finder has announced the launch of an innovative platform, tankcontainerfinder.com, to find available tank containers online. The platform connects parties in the intermodal industry and claims to be the platform to find every intermodal tank container available worldwide. For more pertinent details on the launch, please visit or click the following: http://www.tankcontainerfinder.com.



Nowadays thousends of tank containers all over the world return empty to the depots, because there's no product to fill the tanks with on their way back. To bring efficiency to the market, Intermodal Finder has launched it's web based system tankcontainerfinder.com. The purpose of this website is to bring together supply and demand in the tank container industry.



Companies can search for tank containers that suit their demands and wishes for the transported product. An economic, ecologic and efficiency profit is being offered by making visible the availability and location of available tank containers worldwide. The expectation is that the connected early adopters will soon be followed by more international tank container suppliers to expand the available tank containers in the system.



About Tankcontainerfinder.com

The website is a marketplace for the intermodal industry. It connects supply and demand of available tank containers via an user friendly user interface. Companies looking for tank containers to transport their liquid, gas or chemical can connect to the suppliers who have these tanks available via a simple lead form.



Media Contact:

