Tank Level Monitoring System Market Worth $1,057 Million by 2025

According to the new market research report "Tank Level Monitoring System Market by Technology (Float & Tape Gauging, Pressure Level Monitoring, Ultrasonic Level Monitoring, Capacitance Level Monitoring, Radar-Based Level Monitoring), Application, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Tank Level Monitoring System Market is expected to grow from USD 757 million in 2020 to USD 1,057 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9%. Growing demand from process industries and growing demand for IoT-based tank level monitoring systems are the key factors driving the growth of the tank level monitoring system market.



Market oil & fuel to dominate in 2020



The market for oil & fuel accounted for the largest size in 2019. The levels of oil and fuel in storage tanks must be continuously monitored because of strict safety and environmental requirements. Overfilling or product discharge on deck and into the sea could have devastating consequences for human life and the environment. The charging and discharging procedures have to be carefully supervised. Advancements in technology have allowed the level sensing technology to measure oil and fuel levels in storage tanks. IoT-based solutions are also gaining traction in the oil & gas industry.



Radar-based technology to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



In terms of value, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Among all applications, the oil & fuel segment is the most dominant application in the APAC tank level monitoring system market. APAC is expected to show significant growth in the oil & gas industry. India is expected to be one of the largest contributors to non-OECD petroleum consumption growth globally.



TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Emerson Electricl (US), Graco Inc (US), Piusi (Italy), Tank Scan (US), Gauging Systems (US), Varec Inc (US), Digi International (US), Dunraven Systems (Ireleand), Schneider Electric (France), Pneumercator (US), The Southern Company (US), Skybitz (US), AIUT (US), AXSensor (Sweden), HMS Networks (Switzerland), Kingspan (Ireland), Schmitt Industries Inc (Germany), Oriel Systems (UK) and Powelectrics (UK) are a few major companies dominating the Tank level monitoring system market.



