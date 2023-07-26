Tanker Aircraft Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Tanker Aircraft Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Tanker Aircraft market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Boeing (United States), Airbus SE (France), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), BAE Systems PLC (United Kingdom), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), United Aircraft Corporation (Russia), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Xi'an Aircraft Industrial Corporation (China)



Scope of the Report of Tanker Aircraft

Tanker Aircraft are used for aerial refueling, the process of transferring aviation fuel from one military aircraft to another during flight. Tanker aircraft offer multi-role capabilities such as passenger configuration, cargo configuration, and aeromedical configuration.



In 2020, Wildland fire authorities in Australia ordered at least six large air tankers working on exclusive use arrangements during the fire season. Five will be under contract and one, a B737, is owned by the New South Wales government. The list includes B737, Q400, RJ 85, and C-130.

In 2020, Boeing has delivered its 34th KC-46 Pegasus tanker to the U.S. Air Force, the first to be stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The KC-46A Pegasus is a widebody, multirole tanker that can refuel all U.S., allied, and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures.



The Global Tanker Aircraft Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Manned, Unmanned), Application (Refueling, Transport (Passenger, Cargo), Deployment (Fighter Aircraft, Freight)), Refueling Methods (Looped Hose, Probe-and-Drogue, Flying Boom, Wing-To-Wing), Aircraft Type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing)



Market Opportunities:

- Investment in the Development of Unmanned Tanker Aircraft

- Autonomous Refueling



Market Drivers:

- Increase in Military Expenditure of Developing Economies

- Increasing Need for Air-to-Air Refueling to Support Overseas Deployments



What can be explored with the Tanker Aircraft Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Tanker Aircraft Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Tanker Aircraft

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



