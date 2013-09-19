Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of TanQuid Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report, 2013 Update market report to its offering

TanQuid Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report, 2013 Update



Summary



"TanQuid" Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain is an essential source for data, analysis and strategic insight into TanQuid. The report provides key information relating to oil and gas assets of the company along with its operations across the value chain. The report examines the companys business structure, operations and products, and provides an analysis of its key revenue lines.



Scope



- Provides information on length or historical production or capacity data on Companys oil and gas assets across the value chain

- Forecast capacity of major oil and gas assets to 2017

- Reports oil and gas assets of the company in different countries including operator and equity details for major oil and gas assets

- Details on companys business description, locations and subsidiaries as well as a list of products and services

- Latest mergers and acquisitions, partnerships or financings of the company including debt, equity or venture finance.



Note*: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



Reasons to buy



- Research your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects

- Assess your competitors major energy assets and their historic and forecast performances

- Identify and assess potential corporate and asset investment opportunities

- Support sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better

- Qualify prospective partners and suppliers

- Obtain up to date company information.



Companies Mentioned



Avin International S.A.

Socatra

Wintershall Holding GmbH



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142279/tanquid-analysis-across-the-oil-and-gas-value-chain-report-2013-update.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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