Tansi Clothing Offers Unique T-Shirt Designs

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Modern Canada is a diverse atmosphere of different cultures, from the First Nations people to the French in Quebec, to the growing Asian communities in Vancouver and Toronto. Celebrating this diversity and the strengths that it imbues throughout our society is important in many different ways. It allows for us to become more understanding of other people and gain a new perspective on things from those who are around us. Celebrating our differences, as well as our common interests, helps to unite us as a people and a nation.



With this in mind, Tansi Clothing offers uniquely designed t-shirts for both men and women that highlights the diversity found throughout Canada. The shirts are all different from one another, inspired by the different cultures they represent. On every shirt is the word "Hello" printed in the language of each unique culture. There are currently eight different languages represented, but there are plans to expand that to as many as thirty in the near future. The languages currently available include Metis, Cree, French, German, Inuktitut, and Punjabi, with more to come as they are designed.



The company and its t-shirt designs have gained attention from the media recently, including Tansi Clothing being featured in an upcoming 2013 issue of Relevance Magazine. Tansi Clothing doesn't exist to simply sell t-shirts, however. The company has been around since 2005, when founder Tim Lewis ventured into the clothing industry during his second year at university. The goal of the company is to spread a message of unity through a simple, universal greeting of friendship.



Tim Lewis himself is a First Nation from Pelican Lake First Nation. He has a marketing degree from the Edwards School of Business located at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon. After starting the company while still in school, he quickly realized the potential it had for allowing consumers to make unique fashion statements that reflect their own heritage. He has since steadily built the business from the ground up and operations continue to expand. Even today, Tansi Clothing seeks investors to further expand the clothing lines and bring its unique message of strength and unity to the people throughout Canada and abroad.



About Tansi Clothing

The energetic and thought-provoking t-shirts of Tansi Clothing are available for purchase at competitive prices. Best of all, you get the added bonus of not only promoting your own heritage, but others as well. Understanding the differences of the cultures around us helps to promote tolerance and friendship, which forges diverse communities. You can do your small part today with a simple fashion statement that is both attractive and provocative at the same time. At Tansi Clothing, it is all about saying hello, no matter how you choose to say it.



Contact Information

Tim Lewis

Tansi Clothing

(306) 371-8769

tim.lewis@tansiclothing.com

http://www.tansiclothing.com

http://www.facebook.com/tansiclothing

http://www.twitter.com/tansiclothing