Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Tanzania Autos Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Although the near-term outlook for new car sales in Tanzania remains downbeat, BMI is increasingly of the

opinion that Tanzania has the potential to become a key auto logistics hub for the wider East African region

over the long term, provided radical changes and investment into key infrastructure are made.

In this context, recent analysis from BMI's Freight Transport analysis team suggests that Tanzania holds

significant potential for autos logistics development over the medium term, with the country benefitting not

only from strong domestic demand for automotives, but also as a gateway into the East African Community

(EAC). However, we would also caution that, although Tanzania has the potential to develop into East

Africa's key autos gateway, unless radical changes and investment are made that mantle could well go to

neighbouring Kenya.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139738/tanzania-autos-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###