Tanzania: Immense Growth Potential Behind Hurdles of Taxation-Market Strategies, Trends and Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- A new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, 'Tanzania: Immense Growth Potential beyond Taxation Hurdles,' examines the mobile and fixed telecommunications sectors in the East African country, both in terms of revenue and technology. It analyzes industry trends based on extensive historical data and Forecasts to 2018. The report also takes into account the effects of regulatory changes and highlights long-term growth opportunities.



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Key Findings



- In 2013, Tanzania was one of the more developed telecom markets in East Africa, with an estimated revenue of US$1.3bn or 4.0% of its GDP, a 14.3% increase on the previous year.

- Value-added services, such as mobile money, will become increasingly more important for revenue generation in the Tanzanian market, as Pyramid Research expects revenue from voice services to grow at a modest CAGR of 0.5% through 2018.

- Broadband lines continue to proliferate in Tanzania. In 2013, about 1,650 lines were added, with the total reaching 6,050, for a population penetration of 0.01%. At the same time, the number of narrowband lines in Tanzania has been declining: Net disconnections totalled about 5,150 in 2013.

- Taxation in the market remains a major constraint to long-term industry growth.



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Synopsis



This report offers an analysis of the Tanzanian telecommunications market. It outlines the size of both the fixed and mobile markets in terms of technology and revenue. This report also looks at the key growth drivers of all sub-sectors of the telecom market and the regulatory constraints they may face over the coming years. In particular the report looks at the following:



- Tanzania's long-term economic, demographic and political outlook as well as the growth potential of the telecommunications sector in a regional context.

- The regulatory issues faced by operators and other telecom service providers over the coming years. This includes an overview of existing legislation that governs the industry and any proposed or expected changes to this.

- A breakdown of the revenue streams from the telecommunications sector, including voice vs. data and mobile vs. fixed for the years 2013 and 2018. The section on revenue analysis also includes an overview of the development of ARPS over an eight-year period beginning in 2011, as well as highlighting the role of data ARPS over the same period.

- The report provides an overview and analysis of the service revenue currently generated by key market players. It also provides a summary of the key operators in the markets and forecasts trends in their market shares in terms of subscribers through 2018, based on an analysis of their market strategies.

- Finally, this report highlights existing and potential opportunities for operators, vendors and investors who might be interested in establishing a presence in the Tanzania market.



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Reasons To Buy

- This report will give the user a thorough fact-based analysis with information about the telecommunications demand structures in Tanzania as well as the underlying factors that are driving demand.

- This report provides a tool for staff new to a market and will allow interested parties to become familiar with markets they are unacquainted with. It will also be useful for operators, vendors or investors looking for new revenue-generating opportunities.

- Detailed profiles of the top operators in the Tanzanian market allow companies to assess potential investment targets as well as understand the strength and weaknesses of potential competitors.



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