Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Tanzania: Immense Growth Potential beyond Taxation Hurdles market report to its offering

Summary

'Tanzania: Immense Growth Potential beyond Taxation Hurdles,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Tanzania's mobile and fixed telecommunications based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Tanzanian market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony and broadband and mobile sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.



Key Findings

- Tanzania is one of the more developed telecom markets in East Africa, with an estimated revenue in 2013 of US$1.3bn, or 4.0% of its GDP, a 14.3% increase on the previous year. Nevertheless, poorly formulated taxation policies remain a major constraint to long-term industry growth.

- Value-added services, such as mobile money, will become increasingly more important for revenue generation in the Tanzanian market as revenue from voice services are expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 0.5% until 2018.

- Broadband lines continue to proliferate in Tanzania. In 2013, around 1,650 lines were added to reach 6,050, for a population penetration of 0.01%. At the same time, the number of narrowband lines in Tanzania has been declining: Net disconnections totalled around 5,150 in 2013.



Synopsis

Tanzania: Immense Growth Potential beyond Taxation Hurdles provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Tanzania today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Tanzania's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.



It provides in-depth analysis of the following:

- Tanzania in a regional context; a comparative review of market size and trends with that of other countries in the region.

- Economic, demographic and political context in Tanzania.

- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and data markets.

- The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by fixed and mobile sectors and by voice and data in the current year as well as the end of the forecast period.

- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.

- An in-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony and broadband services, mobile voice and data services; a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by technology/platform as well as operator, average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

- Main opportunities; this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Tanzania's telecommunications markets.



ReasonsToBuy

- This Country Intelligence Report helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of Tanzania's telecommunications markets based on insights directly from the local market players.

- The report offers a wealth of data on the telecom markets, with the mobile and fixed segments examined in detail.

- The competitive landscape and the major players are given extra attention, enabling local players or prospective market entrants to gain the insight they need.

- The broad but detailed perspective will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players to succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Tanzania.

- The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately.

- The report concludes with an exploration of the opportunities available in the Tanzania market to operators, vendors and investors.



Companies Mentioned



Vodacom, Tigo (Millicom International), Airtel, Zantel (Etisalat), Tanzanian Telecommunications Corporation.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153148/tanzania-immense-growth-potential-beyond-taxation-hurdles.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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