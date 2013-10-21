Tao and the Art of Being a Badass : The Ancient Secret to Becoming a Complete Badass with Women

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The Tao of Badass is a dating and social program developed by professional dating coach, Joshua Pellicer, who is known around the world as one of the experts in male-female relationships. He spent several years going through all the dating advice he could find online, and testing it all out in the real world.



Through years of research and vigorous testing, he developed a brutally effective system. A system that seemed to never fail. Any woman he wanted turned to putty in his hands.



The Tao of Badass is that system. Since it became publicly available, it has gained a die-hard fan base worldwide.



Click here to download Tao of Badass Ebook



The Tao of Badass program will take a person through almost any situation with a woman or in a social setting and show him the way he is probably doing it right now… and how he’ll want to change that.



For instance, he will learn how to say just the right thing when a woman flirts with him… and how to get her attention when she doesn’t.



He learns how to take a girl away from a guy who is totally useless, and how to turn that friend of yours into a girlfriend.



The Tao of Badass also shows people that many of the fears he has about women are completely irrational. And when he learns how to overcome those fears, he’ll finally be able to get closer to meeting the right kind of woman or women, and have the relationship he always wanted.



This is a highly respected program. It’s been featured on television and radio. A person will see that many guys who have gone through the program have nothing but praise for it.



A person will only find this product online right now, and when he buys it from the official web site, he will get a “no questions asked” money back guarantee in addition to a variety of free bonus materials, including “Never Get Cheated On”, “Monogamy vs. Polymer”, “Escaping the Friend Zone”, and “Guide to Breaking Up”.



With all of this information, there is almost no situation that he won’t be able to control. Again, this all comes with a full satisfaction guarantee so there is no way that he can lose.



Chances are probably don’t want to walk around like a “badass”, and considering the Tao of Badass reviews you read above, people will see that the majority of men buying this product simply want to feel more comfortable about women.



But, assuming a person follow all the steps in this program, he should have no trouble at all getting the woman he want… and making sure that he, and everyone around him, knows that he are indeed a true “badass”.



About Tao of Badass

Tao of Badass is a complete dating guide written by Joshua Pellicer who is a well known dating guru and researcher.



Click here to download Tao of Badass Ebook