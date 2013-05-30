TapBlaze Makes Vegas Mobile with "Slots Time Machine" Game App

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- You don’t have to go all the way to Las Vegas to have fun playing casino slot machines. TapBlaze has released a mobile game that delivers all the hottest casino slots action to your iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad.



“Slots Time Machine” features distinctive slot machine themes, sounds and music. Themes are based on a particular time in history. The most recently released themes include “Medieval Times,” “Disco 70s,” “Jurassic Times,” and “Future City.” Exciting mini- and bonus games increase the fun of Slots Time Machine.



“We respond quickly to customer feedback so our apps are as user-friendly as possible,” said Anthony Lai, TapBlaze co-founder and CEO. “From the beginning, TapBlaze has emphasized agile development and production, so we’re able to constantly improve our apps based on users’ specific needs and requests.”



The Slots Time Machine casual gaming app gives users free spins, wilds and bonuses. Users get to play on five reels with up to 25 pay lines; the game play is based on Vegas style slots. Plus, there are plenty of chances and bonus games where users can win extra coins.



Users have been raving about Slots Time Machine ever since its release in early 2013:



“Classic – Great game... Can't stop playing!” – Tplease



“Fun Slots! – Definitely satisfies my slot machine cravings! Love the different options.” - NellyCupcakez



“Lots of Slots Lover – It is fun and exciting.”– Tina M.



Slots Time Machine is TapBlaze’s first foray into mobile casino games. Additional social casino games such as bingo and poker are in the works. A version of “Slots Time Machine” for Android devices and Facebook will be released soon.



“We’ve got years of experience designing unique games with appealing graphics, engaging social elements and exceptional mobile advertising. That’s why we know our social casino games will be just as popular as our other apps,” Lai said.



Other games from TapBlaze include Emoji Talk, My Ice Cream Shop and My Cake Shop apps, which have been downloaded by millions of users worldwide. Emoji Talk is a fun talking game app that let’s users choose different emojis (emoticons) and make funny emoji videos. My Ice Cream Shop lets players make tempting treats with hundreds of different ice cream and topping combinations. My Cake Shop allows users to unleash their inner pastry chef by creating literally thousands of different cakes for any occasion.



About TapBlaze

TapBlaze serves as the mobile app development division of Los Angeles-based Lai Systems, LLC. TapBlaze is a self-funded, profitable, mobile gaming company started in July 2012; their games in the Android and iOS markets have been installed in millions of devices to date. When asked about the firm, co-founder and CEO Dr. Anthony Lai states, "Our vision is to build an enduring franchise that gamers will still be excited about a decade from now… We strive to develop high-quality apps that our users will find entertaining, fun, and useful. We believe our attention to detail, commitment to customer satisfaction, and expertise in the mobile marketing space will make our apps stand out."



Users agree that the mobile gaming company has certainly hit the mark again with Slots Time Machine and are excited for more offerings. To learn more about TapBlaze visit them on the web at http://www.tapblaze.com.