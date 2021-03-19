Tape Applicator Machines Market 2021 : Future Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Tape applicator is the machine that holds the tape and automatically applies on the object. There are two types of tape applicator machine depending on their operations automatic and semi-automatic machine. In automatic tape applicator the machine holds both tape and the object, but in semi-automatic machine the operator holds the object and machine pastes tape accordingly. Tape applicator machine is the cost effective solution to increase the productivity, increase the accuracy of tape being applied, saves time and reduce the manual labor cost. One operator is enough for the batch production, tape applicator uses all kinds of tapes like industrial tape, pressure sensitive tape and adhesive tapes. With the increase in growth of e-commerce and online retail store the market for the tape applicator machine is growing rapidly.



Tape Applicator Machines Market: Dynamics



Tape applicator machine have the ability to accurate label placement with low power required and safe to operate. Tape applicator machine gain traction in the overall packing market with the increase in growth of supply chain industry and fast delivery services this acts as the drivers for the tape applicator machine. However, there are few factors that restraints the growth of tape applicator machine is the initial set-up cost, complexity while loading tapes and requirement of skilled operator. The tape applicator machine are used in the food & beverage industry, consumer goods industry, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industry. The producers are using this as an opportunity for the brand promotion by using printed tapes for the packaging at the point of service. Attributing to several benefits such as maintaining the quality with ease of packing the product, the market of tape applicator machine is expected to increase with the prominent growth rate.



COVID-19 has affected the transportation of goods in the past quarter during the nation-wide lockdown. Less production, minimal resources availability and restricted transportation have added many challenges for the market growth across all nations. Post lockdown the industries are back in operations this shows the steady growth to the tape applicator machines.



Tape Applicator Machines Market: Segmentation



Globally, the tape applicator machine market is segmented by machine type, tape applicator and end use



By machine type, the global tape applicator machine market has been segmented as follows



Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual



By tape applicator, the global tape applicator machine market has been segmented as follows



Double Sided

Single Sided



By end use, the global tape applicator machine market has been segmented as follows



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods

Cosmetics & personal care

Electronics & Electrical

Warehouses

Others



Tape Applicator Machines Market: Regional Outlook



The tape applicator machine market has been analyzed based on sales growth and value across different Regions that include Asia Pacific, Latin, and North America, Oceania, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. In the region of Asia Pacific the market of tape applicator machine shows the rapid growth due to increase in packaging industry with the increase in use of packaging tape. The region of North America and Europe are expected to show the steady growth because the market is already matured. Further Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected with the steady growth in tape applicator machines.



Tape Applicator Machines Market: Key Players



The key players of tape applicators machine market are



Fidia Macchine Grafiche S.r.l

Newtown Packaging Ltd

MGL INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Signode India

Acimga

Samtronik International Limited



