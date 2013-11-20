Tapestrycatalogue.com Announces Increased Sales as Holidays Approach

Ferndale, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- TapestryCatalogue.com, a popular online e-commerce site dedicated to a wide variety of wall art, wall tapestries and canvas art as well as oil paintings announces steady increases in online sales as the holiday season approaches. As one of the leading online distributors of art intended for interior design purposes, Tapestry Catalogue is preparing for anticipated substantial increases in online traffic and online sales as the holiday season quickly comes into view. Measuring a wide range of e-commerce metrics, the company has reported month over month increases in both traffic and revenue.



A cofounder of Tapestry Catalogue recently stated that increased sales are largely attributed to a growing demand for interior design products such as wall art. With more people than ever before shopping online for art related items, it is clear to see why TapestryCatalogue.com has quickly become the number one source for wall art, canvas art, oil paintings and wall tapestries. In addition, the company attributes much of its success to a well-designed and carefully planned e-commerce website that is easy to use and simple to navigate. Visitors are greeted with a pleasing homepage that easily allows for quickly locating specific products and items. While other art related websites are often confusing and difficult to navigate, TapestryCatalogue.com is intuitive and user-friendly.



Along with a huge selection of quality art related products, the company also is known for its friendly and attentive customer service representatives. A toll-free number and a quick response e-mail system ensure that customers have their questions and concerns answered in a very short period of time. The company also proudly offers a no-stress return policy and free shipping on certain orders. This makes it clear to see why TapestryCatalogue.com has quickly become the top retailer and wholesaler for wall tapestries and other types of wall art. Specializing in high-quality products like William Morris Tapestries means that customers will find quality products at fair and reasonable prices. As many art aficionados know, William Morris is one of the top tapestry artists dating back to the 1800s that has consistently produced high quality interior decorating art. of Tapestry Catalogue is excited about this recent increase in traffic and sales and has stated that it is committed to redoubling its efforts to providing the best in customer service, the most affordable prices and the highest quality products to its online customers.



About Tapestrycatalogue.com

Tapestrycatalogue.com is a highly innovative online marketplace that offers a growing selection of the world’s finest wall tapestries and is located in beautiful Ferndale, WA. The company consistently exceeds industry expectations to routinely rank highest among some the best online interior design and art sites in the country. Tapestrycatalogue.com can be contacted by visiting the company website at http://www.tapestrycatalogue.com or simply calling 877-298-6639.