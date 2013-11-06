Tapestrycatalogue.com Announces Its Recent Efforts Geared Towards Expanding Quality Customer Service

Ferndale, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- TapestryCatalog.com is an innovative and forward-looking online e-commerce site that has built a reputation for high quality customer service and unsurpassed customer satisfaction. Moving forward with a long list of satisfied customers, TapestryCatalog.com has recently taken the initiative to redouble its efforts to deliver the absolute best in customer service and customer satisfaction for those eager to purchase wall tapestries. Designers seeking the finest wall art and tapestries in the world turn to this popular website for a huge selection of products. No other online tapestry outlet offers such a comprehensive selection of wall hanging tapestries combined with excellent customer service.



Few online destinations that specialize in wall tapestries provide the level of customer service that TapestryCatalog.com provides to each and every customer. The company continues to provide the best in tapestry products from around the world along with other similar wall art products. From metal wall art to a variety of home décor and canvas art as well as oil paintings and unique wall hangings, TapestryCatalog.com has the perfect selection of artistic expressions design to enhance almost any interior. Boasting a long list of impressive testimonials from highly satisfied customers, TapestryCatalog.com has quickly built a reputation as one of the most attentive and full-service online tapestry outlets in the world.



TapestryCatalog.com stocks a huge selection of French tapestries, European tapestries and Belgian tapestries designed to create a stunning interior design look for virtually any home or office space. In addition, the company offers tapestries at wholesale to select businesses that specialize in the sale of high quality tapestries. Choosing a tapestry is easy when visitors go online to TapestryCatalog.com. Tapestry art can be selected by choosing artist, size, shape or color along with a host of other custom categories. Searching for tapestries is easy, convenient and intuitive with this simple to navigate website that has taken online tapestry purchases to an entirely new level.



Other benefits of shopping with this leader in online tapestry and hanging wall art include free shipping, affordable international shipping and a website that is completely safe and secure. As a Better Business Bureau accredited business exhibiting exemplary reliability and trust, TapestryCatalog.com is a one-stop shop for all wall art and tapestry needs. Shopping for tapestries through TapestryCatalog.com is an effortless and enjoyable process that keeps customers coming back time and again. Anyone that enjoys art and interior designing will find the TapestryCatalog.com website to be aesthetically pleasing and intuitively easy to use.



TapestryCatalog.com continues to inspire interior designers and those that enjoy using wall art to decorate any interior space. The company has plans to continue making its website more intuitive and even easier to use for the true lovers of tapestry related art. In addition, the company plans to increase its daily blog posting activity as a way to help inform and educate those most interested in wall art related tapestries. Also in the works are plans for a long list of informative and educational videos designed to enlighten and inspire anyone wishing to decorate with wall tapestries. Quickly rising to be one of the most popular and trusted tapestry e-commerce websites on the Internet, TapestryCatalog.com has proven itself to be a genuine leader in meeting the demand for quality products asked for by a growing interior design market.



About Tapestrycatalogue.com

Tapestrycatalogue.com is a highly innovative online marketplace that offers a growing selection of the world’s finest wall tapestries and is located in beautiful Ferndale, WA. The company consistently exceeds industry expectations to routinely rank highest among some the best online interior design and art sites in the country. Tapestrycatalogue.com can be contacted by visiting the company website at http://www.tapestrycatalogue.com or simply calling 877-298-6639.



TapestryCatalog.com

877-298-6639