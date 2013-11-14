Tapestrycatalogue.com Announces New Warehouse Expansion

Ferndale, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- TapestryCatalogue.com, a leading distributor of wall tapestries to online shoppers announces its latest warehouse expansion in the Pacific Northwest. With a growing demand for attractive wall art, interior designers and homeowners can now expect the same high quality products and high quality customer service from a larger and more expensive wall art warehouse. The company makes this recent move as a way to continue its expansion so as to meet the demand by interior designers and homeowners for high-quality wall art.



Charlotte, one of the cofounders of Tapestry Catalog recently commented that this warehouse expansion is intended to handle the anticipated continued growth of the wall art market online.



“Our company has always believed that providing the best in customer service and the highest quality products would allow us to expand throughout the online wall art market. This formula has proven to be successful for us and so we will continue to follow the same path in light of this new warehouse expansion. We are delighted to offer more employment opportunities for those living locally as well as others that work on our web presence throughout the world.”



Charlotte went on to talk about how Tapestry Catalog has been instrumental in helping interior designers as well as homeowners to produce and create beautifully attractive interiors. From homeowners to business owners and professional interior designers, Tapestry Catalog continues to be one of the leading providers of exquisite and beautiful wall art. One top-selling wall tapestry that interior designers are continually inquiring about is the historically renowned Bayeux Tapestry. Many interior designers that provide customer feedback to Tapestry Catalog have reported that their clients enjoy this particular wall tapestry more than any other line of textile art.



In addition, Charlotte also mentions the fact that the Bayeux Tapestries are a longtime favorite with customers due mostly to the fact that a renowned artist, William Morris has a proven reputation for quality. William Morris is perhaps one of the best-known replica designers with regard to quality Bayeux Tapestry. Experts and interior design aficionados as well as novices and first-time homeowners looking to decorate a space all turn to Tapestry Catalog for high quality tapestry reproductions. Charlotte expects ongoing interest in textile art designed for decorating walls.



She mentions that the demand for quality interior design art has steadily increased for several years running. She attributes this increased popularity in wall art to the fact that more homeowners and interior designers are decorating and remodeling then was the case just a few short years ago. This recent warehouse expansion into the Pacific Northwest is perfectly timed and will allow for continued growth and expansion, she said.



About Tapestrycatalogue.com

Tapestrycatalogue.com is a highly innovative online marketplace that offers a growing selection of the world’s finest wall tapestries and is located in beautiful Ferndale, WA. The company consistently exceeds industry expectations to routinely rank highest among some the best online interior design and art sites in the country. Tapestrycatalogue.com can be contacted by visiting the company website at http://www.tapestrycatalogue.com or simply calling 877-298-6639.



TapestryCatalogue.com

877-298-6639