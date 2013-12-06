Ferndale, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- TapestryCatalogue.com announces record-breaking holiday sales exceeding last year’s excellent sales metrics. The company has met this surprising demand with its great fervor and dedication to quality customer service. By working closely with European manufacturers, the company has secured increased product supply as a way to ensure that customers get the , European wall tapestries they are in search of on the company website. Tapestry Catalogue has worked with manufacturers over the years and developed solid business relationships with these purveyors of quality interior art. This has enabled Tapestry Catalogue to pass along savings to its online buyers.



As one of the leading online e-commerce websites offering a wide selection of quality tapestries, Tapestry Catalogue continues to meet demand without interruption. Because the company has secured some of the best manufacturers in the industry with regard to tapestries, it is able to buy in quantity and pass savings along directly to consumers. This is good news for anyone wishing to buy a high quality European wall tapestry for a home, office or other space. The company insists on the highest quality that is routinely produced by manufacturers who incorporate age-old technologies to create hand woven works of art. Manufacturers using jacquard looms are able to create stunningly attractive replicas of original tapestries.



From French wall tapestries to Belgian wall tapestries and a variety of other European wall tapestries, Tapestry Catalogue delivers in terms of quality and affordability. The company also offers a wide range of tapestry table runners, tapestry bell pulls, tapestry throws and a variety of oil paintings as well as canvas art. When shopping online through TapestryCatalogue.com the possibilities are endless in terms of what consumers can find to enhance their home décor. One top company manager was recently quoted as saying, “we succeed because we offer true value on genuine European wall tapestries at highly competitive prices.” This is a clear indication of the company’s commitment to offering quality in combination with affordability.



The company offers a wide range of classic wall tapestries that include unicorn tapestries, floral tapestries, medieval tapestries, and a variety of other in demand wall art. Featuring such well-known artists as William Morris and Simon Bull, TapestryCatalogue.com is leading the way in terms of the best that the Internet has to offer with regard to interior design art. This recent and exciting development regarding a huge surge in holiday sales is indicative of the quality, craftsmanship and beauty that these wall tapestries offer consumers. The company has new and exciting plans for the new-year as 2014 approaches. The company has recently stated that it has plans for more expansion and more growth in the coming years as the sales of online art continues to grow at breakneck speed.



About Tapestrycatalogue.com

Tapestrycatalogue.com is a highly innovative online marketplace that offers a growing selection of the world’s finest wall tapestries and is located in beautiful Ferndale, WA. The company consistently exceeds industry expectations to routinely rank highest among some the best online interior design and art sites in the country. Tapestrycatalogue.com can be contacted by visiting the company website at http://www.tapestrycatalogue.com or simply calling 877-298-6639.