Tapestrycatalogue.com Recently Increased Its Italian Tapestry Line of Art

Ferndale, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- TapestryCatalogue.com, a trusted name in online tapestry sales is announcing that it has added more Italian tapestries to its already extensive line of wall tapestries. This comes at a time when the demand for quality wall art has only continued to expand. According to one of the company’s cofounders, there has been a steady increase in website interest and activity. Company officials say this is likely due to a greater general interest in art around the country and around the world. Tapestry Catalogue sells wall art, oil paintings, canvas art and wall tapestries exclusively through its highly visited website. Many consider the site to be a leading authority on quality wall art and tapestries.



Another company representative expressed the opinion that the company has always performed well and continues to perform well thanks to a dedicated team of customer service representatives and the stocking of only high-end interior décor type artwork. The company offers a number of incentives to customers including free shipping on qualified orders and a fair return policy. Those in search of attractive interior design and decorating art know the name Tapestry Catalogue and have been spreading the word. This is true due to the company’s social media presence and robust advertising campaigns. Tapestry catalogue has also hinted to the possibility of adding a mobile website to its online presence as a way to target the rapidly evolving mobile e-commerce market.



Because Italian tapestries are known for there shear beauty and vibrant colors, it is not surprising that Tapestry Catalogue has decided to increase its offering of this popular line of wall tapestry. One company representative also suggested that additional new products and product lines likely could be introduced sometime next year. With so much interest in these works of art it is important to have a strong inventory so as to accommodate the extraordinary demand. Customers can choose from a huge selection of tapestries via the website’s search feature. This simplifies the entire buying process and makes locating the exact tapestry easy and effortless. With an easy to use website and a huge product line it is little wonder that TapestryCatalogue.com enjoys so much attention online.



Italian art and tapestries from Italy have always been respected as being of the highest quality. These tapestries as with other fine Belgium Tapestries, European Tapestries, and French Tapestries are appreciated by art lovers that know and understand quality. Craftsmanship and attention to detail is the notable difference in an Italian tapestry. Many designers and homeowners agree that the right tapestry can change the entire look and feel of a room. This type of art is unique in that it is textile and as such can add depth and character to almost any space. Interior designers have long turned to tapestry art as a way to add elegance to a room. These pieces of unique artwork fit well in a bedroom and just as well in a dining room. Tapestry Catalogue will continue to meet customer demand and add any line of tapestry that customers call for on a daily basis.



About Tapestrycatalogue.com

Tapestrycatalogue.com is a highly innovative online marketplace that offers a growing selection of the world’s finest wall tapestries and is located in beautiful Ferndale, WA. The company consistently exceeds industry expectations to routinely rank highest among some the best online interior design and art sites in the country. Tapestrycatalogue.com can be contacted by visiting the company website at http://www.tapestrycatalogue.com or simply calling 877-298-6639.