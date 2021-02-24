New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The global Tapioca Starch market is forecast to reach USD 9.28 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Tapioca starch is a starchy flour that has a variety of uses in baking. It involves squeezing the starchy liquid out of cassava root.



Tapioca starch is widely used as a thinking and stabilizing agent in commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Tapioca starch is a carbohydrate-rich and gluten-free, and it has gained popularity due to the rising trend of a healthy food diet. It is used for the production of packaged snacks like chips with added flavors. Moreover, it is also being explored as a permissible feedstock for the production of biofuels.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Inc., Ingredion Inc., Emsland-Starke GmbH, Navin Chemicals, Pruthvi's Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sonish Starch Technology Co. Ltd., Vaighai Agro Products ltd., Varalakshmi Starch Industries Pvt. Ltd., and American Key Food Products, among others.



The booming textile industry in the developing economies also has a heavy demand for this product because of its high film strength and superior binding capacities, which makes it useful for various applications in this industry. Poor crop quality of the starch sources and price fluctuations in raw materials often come in the way of product growth and market occupancy. Some top companies in this field are readily working to address the aforementioned challenges.



The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to contribute to the overall growth of the Tapioca market owing to the prominent countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, which are leading producers of the product. The market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The product has been used in the food and beverage industry as an additive and staple food due to its low content of vitamin, protein, mineral, and are rich in carbohydrates. The major application of the tapioca is as a stabilizing or thickening agent for the preparation of sauces, soups, puddings, and meat products that will drive the demand of the market.



Tapioca starch has perfect binding capacity, which makes it applicable in the adhesive industry. The starch, after being mixed with water, becomes quite sticky and remains like this for a long period of time. Industrial glues are also made from the high-quality tapioca starch.



Tapioca starch is also used as a filler in compounded animal feed and is used extensively in many textile processes. It is required during the sizing of yarn and also for finishing cotton as well as polyester fabrics. Also, it is used while producing textiles during its process of mixing, printing, and finishing.



Tapioca Pellet is a dry feed obtained from the Manihot Esculenta plant. The roots are dried and processed to create the tapioca product, and then pelletized. It is recommended to be fed along with good quality pasture. Tapioca Pellet is a low fat, high starch, low NDF (Neutral Detergent Fibre) supplementary feed, and is used to increase dry matter uptake.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Tapioca Starch market on the basis of source, form, applications, end-users, and region:



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Bitter Cassava

Sweet Cassava



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Tapioca Pearls

Tapioca Flour

Tapioca Pellets

Tapioca Flakes

Tapioca Syrup

Tapioca Granules



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Stabilizer Agent

Thickening Agent

Binding Agent

Bodying Agent



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Food and Beverage

Glue Industry

Building and Construction

Textiles

Pharmaceutical

Mining

Cosmetics



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Browse Complete Report "Tapioca Starch Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tapioca-starch-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Tapioca Starch Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Tapioca Starch Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increase in health awareness



4.2.2.2. High demand for premium food products



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost and limited sources



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continued…



