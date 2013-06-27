TapIt.com Aims to Revolutionize the Mobile Marketing Industry with Faster Clicks and Faster Revenue

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Mobile marketing has exploded with growth over the last few years. Every day, thousands of people trade in their old phones for brand new smartphones, which means more mobile consumers are entering the industry every day. By partnering with the right mobile advertising platform, an app developer can generate income from each one of its users.



TapIt.com wants to be the mobile advertising platform that developers, publishers, and advertisers use to generate revenue in the mobile space. TapIt.com is a mobile marketing platform that delivers 6 billion impressions per month across 30,000 active publishers. The platform includes free downloadable SDKs for developers and customizable mobile advertisement scheduling.



At TapIt.com, visitors can learn everything they need to know about the mobile advertising platform. The website is separated into pages for advertisers, publishers, and developers. Under the ‘Advertisers’ section of the site, visitors will discover the exact types of mobile ads available, including:



- Standard banner ads

- Unique non-intrusive ads that are placed on the bottom of the app window

- Interstitial (full screen) ads

- Hyper local targeted ads that target users within 5 meters of their GPS location

- Rich media ads, like full page video ads

- Ad prompts that require an action to continue using the application

- In-banner video ads



Each advertising type has been tested and tweaked to maximize user engagement. And as a spokesperson for TapIt.com explains, the platform also gives advertisers and mobile marketing agencies a unique level of control over their ads:



“When it comes to mobile advertising, there is no such thing as a one size fits all solution. Some app users don’t mind seeing ads every time they open an app, while others will uninstall an advertisement-rich app immediately. We understand that advertisers need every invested dollar to deliver a multiplied return, and we have a staff of real people who can create, manage, and optimize the ad spend of advertisers.”



Meanwhile, app developers are given the tools they need to effectively use limited mobile advertisement space. At TapIt.com, developers will find a number of TapIt SDK downloads for all major app development platforms. Developers can easily choose which ad networks are included in the SDK and can swap a mobile ad network in and out without requiring users to update the app:



“Our goal is to make it easy to start generating faster clicks and faster revenue, and offering seamless SDK integration is one of the best ways to do that. We also allow app developers to sign up to our site and view unique details about their account, app statistics, and mobile advertising revenue.”



About TapIt.com

TapIt.com is a mobile advertising platform that offers unique advantages to publishers, developers, and advertisers. The platform includes a wide range of ads and allows developers to download SDKs and seamlessly integrate those SDKs into their apps. For more information, please visit: http://www.tapit.com