TapIt.com Wants to Help App Developers Generate Income from Users with Mobile Advertising Platform

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- More people are accessing the internet on mobile devices today than ever before. Every day, millions of people around the world use their phones to check the weather, stocks, email, and more. However, some app developers struggle to turn their mobile customers into real money – especially in a world where free apps are the norm.



TapIt.com has been designed to solve that problem. TapIt.com is a mobile advertising platform that features a network of over 30,000 active publishers that collectively generate over 6 billion impressions per month. These impressions generate revenue for app developers. As more mobile users view and click on ads, the developers generate more income.



At TapIt.com, visitors will learn everything they need to know about the mobile marketing platform. The website features information for advertisers, publishers, and developers. Advertisers will learn that they can control the frequency of refreshing ads in an app to ensure users stay happy while still earning money for the developer.



A spokesperson for TapIt.com explains what kinds of incentives the service offers to publishers and developers:



“For app developers, we’ve spent a lot of time developing SDKs for all popular mobile operating systems. These SDKs are designed to be as seamless as possible, making it easy to start generating faster clicks and faster revenue. Thanks to the SDK, app developers can cycle out ad networks in-app without forcing users to update. Publishers, on the other hand, will be happy to note that TapIt’s platform optimizes ads at the most relevant times of the day for the target audience.”



All SDKs can be downloaded directly from the TapIt.com website. The site also features a detailed description of mobile advertising statistics and trends, including stats like:



- SMS advertising is estimated at over 90% of mobile advertising revenue

- Mobile devices are on track to outgrow the domain of voice-intensive cellphones and enter a new world of multimedia mobile devices

- Keeping advertisements brief isn’t just a good idea in the mobile space: it’s necessary. Mobile users have some of the shortest advertising attention spans in the marketing world today.



A number of mobile ads are available through the TapIt.com platform, including banner ads, non-intrusive ads, interstitial ads, and hyper-local targeted ads.



Those interested in learning more about TapIt and its mobile advertising platform can visit TapIt.com today for more information. Along with detailed guides for publishers, advertisers, and developers, the website features tips and tricks to help anyone succeed in the competitive world of mobile advertising.



About TapIt.com

TapIt.com is a mobile advertising platform that wants to help advertisers, publishers, and developers monetize their mobile apps. The company’s platform includes over 30,000 active publishers and generates 6 billion impressions per month in 125 countries around the world. For more information, please visit: http://www.tapit.com