Tapware Defines a New Bathroom or Kitchen Renovation

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- The design of your taps and mixers sets the style of your bathroom and kitchen. They serve the key function of the space – provide controlled water flow and temperature for washing, bathing, and cleaning. They define the style of the room and can even be the artistic centerpiece. Sleek harmonious curves or precise square edges? All your bathroom fixtures should match your tapware, and even the cabinet handles in your kitchen should be in sync with your tap’s style. You need to select pieces that effortlessly provide the practical functions you need AND look impressive– as they are always on show.



There are so many ways to provide water to the basin, bath, sink or shower. Do you mount on the wall, basin, bench, floor or hob? Single mixer, two piece or three piece? All sorts of options are available like dual flow controllers, integrated drinking water outlets, and temperature indicators.



The problem for the renovator is that Tapware quality is not always apparent – even cheap and unreliable pieces can look good, appear solid, and have highly polished finishes. It’s the less obvious or internal features that define your tap’s quality and reliability: metal quality, composition and finish; the internal mixer technology; the supply hoses, washers and gaskets; aerators; and ease of installation. Also, higher prices do not always deliver higher quality. Many merchants and brands seek to take advantage of the consumer in need and there is almost no limit to the price – and no-one likes to find out they spent too much.



