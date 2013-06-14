Tara Thomas Agency Signs K.I.D. NATION and EJ iiam1EJend

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Tara Thomas Agency is pleased to announce the addition of Favored Entertainment artists K.I.D NATION and EJ iiamlEJend to their growing roster of talent.



Born Eric Jerome, actor, model, singer, songwriter, producer and music engineer EJ iiam1EJend (pronounced "I am Legend") began singing at the age of 4, penning lyrics at 5 and was an active member of his church choir at 11 years old. Now, the 18-year-old crooner has performed to enthusiastic crowds all over the country, sharing the stage with Tyrese, Doug E. Fresh, Goapele, Al B. Sure, Johnny Gill and Eric Benet.



As a singer and musician, EJ is professionally trained and proficient on the piano as well as the steel string and acoustic guitar. His expressive lyrics are rooted in both simple and complex issues that range from club anthems to experiencing heartbreak and emotional pain.



“I pull from a wide range of influences, but my music is original," EJ said. "It’s all me.”



EJ's musical influences are as diverse as the art he makes. From Ryan Leslie, Rodney Jerkins, Justin Timberlake and Timbaland to Diddy, Jay-Z and Lil Wayne, EJ’s brilliance lies in how he seamlessly bridges the distance between R&B, hip-hop and pop.



Follow EJ on Twitter @iiamlejend, on YouTube at ejforehand and on Facebook at EJthesongwriter.



Teen siblings Faith, Sonny and J-Baby make up the group K.I.D. Nation. K.I.D. creates an irresistible brand of good-time anthems that reflect their youth and genuine talent. Each group member is a student of their craft: They are all professionally trained vocalists, pianists and guitar players.



"We practice hard, we work to make each other get better and rehearse all the time," Sonny said. "Our favorite thing to do is get in a room and write together."



K.I.D. Nation is gearing up for the release of their debut album "Our World." Their first single, "Freaky Friday," has been gaining momentum on airwaves across the country, while "Kids Just Want to Have Fun" won the group a Kids Edu-tainment Award.



Follow K.I.D. Nation on Twitter @wearekidnation and YouTube at wearekidnation. They are also on Facebook.



Tara Thomas said she's honored to work both EJ and K.I.D. nation.



"They are such talented youth," she said. "I can't wait until we are able to reach for the stars. Welcome to the family."



Favored Entertainment is a family-owned record label/entertainment company dedicated to promoting quality music. Music genres range from R&B to rock to pop. Learn more at favoredentertainment.com.



About The Tara Thomas Agency

The Tara Thomas Agency, formally known as Thomas PR Group 1/ NWG, is a growing, multi-faceted company representing the hottest models as well as top-notch producers, actors and rappers. Learn more at TaraThomasAgency.com



