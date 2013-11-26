Tara Whitewood Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Start Implementing Relationship Coaching with a Twist of Irreverence

Newcastle, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- There was a serious lack of real, practical strategies in the field of relationship coaching. The so called ‘experts’ were middle aged conservatives who looked like librarians and had never been in a relationship. There was no laughing, swearing, or jokes. Tara remembers sitting in an office feeling awkward and worrying that the expert would be offended by her language or shocked at her relationship.



Fast forward a few years, and Tara Whitewood has learned a few things about herself and how to build an authentic, loving relationship with all. Now she understands that there are surefire strategies for what works and what doesn’t. While the details will vary for individuals, the mechanics of how to get there are the same. This is when she realized that her coaching skills and attitude could offer couples an alternative to traditional practical relationship guidance.



Tara’s coaching style has been called irreverent and provocative. He She works with couples who are not afraid to get real, who truly want to connect and love with passion and erotic abandon.



Starting a small business is never an easy task. So far the outgoings are greater than the incomings. Tara is looking to raise $30,000 via Indiegogo to manage the following expenses



- Implementation of Instant Insight Relationship System: workshops and webinars to complement coaching packages.

- Instant Insight Sex System: Hot and sexy workshops and webinars to complement her coaching.

- A permanent location for The Sugar Doctor (Tara’s Business) to run workshops and client sessions.

- Develop an online program for couples.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 13, 2013 - December 28, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1g07Cti